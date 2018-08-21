Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HCG1000 Extreme’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|18.5mV
|5.9mV
|5.1mV
|4.5mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|20.8mV
|6.2mV
|5.7mV
|4.9mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|21.7mV
|6.9mV
|6.4mV
|5.1mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|21.3mV
|8.1mV
|7.2mV
|5.4mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|14.4mV
|9.3mV
|8.3mV
|6.1mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|13.5mV
|9.2mV
|7.7mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|14.1mV
|9.3mV
|8.0mV
|6.6mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|14.5mV
|9.8mV
|9.2mV
|11.3mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|15.6mV
|11.0mV
|9.5mV
|11.9mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|17.1mV
|10.9mV
|10.1mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|22.5mV
|16.5mV
|17.2mV
|16.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|18.6mV
|9.4mV
|9.7mV
|5.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|17.5mV
|9.5mV
|6.2mV
|9.6mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is excellent on every rail, even under the tough operating conditions that we apply.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
MORE: Best Power SuppliesMORE: How We Test Power SuppliesMORE: All Power Supply Content