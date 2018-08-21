Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HCG1000 Extreme’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 18.5mV 5.9mV 5.1mV 4.5mV Pass 20% Load 20.8mV 6.2mV 5.7mV 4.9mV Pass 30% Load 21.7mV 6.9mV 6.4mV 5.1mV Pass 40% Load 21.3mV 8.1mV 7.2mV 5.4mV Pass 50% Load 14.4mV 9.3mV 8.3mV 6.1mV Pass 60% Load 13.5mV 9.2mV 7.7mV 6.5mV Pass 70% Load 14.1mV 9.3mV 8.0mV 6.6mV Pass 80% Load 14.5mV 9.8mV 9.2mV 11.3mV Pass 90% Load 15.6mV 11.0mV 9.5mV 11.9mV Pass 100% Load 17.1mV 10.9mV 10.1mV 12.0mV Pass 110% Load 22.5mV 16.5mV 17.2mV 16.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 18.6mV 9.4mV 9.7mV 5.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 17.5mV 9.5mV 6.2mV 9.6mV Pass

Ripple suppression is excellent on every rail, even under the tough operating conditions that we apply.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

