Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

Here in the U.S., Antec's HCG1000 Extreme sells for $149. That's a great price compared to competing 1000W power supplies with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency ratings. As a result, this model deserves attention from anyone shopping for high performance and unique aesthetics.

Features & Specifications

Antec's 1000W High Current Gamer Extreme power supply is a feast for the eyes. Its gold and glossy finish are unlike anything we've seen before. Under the hood, Antec utilizes a Seasonic Focus Plus Gold platform, so we already know that this PSU serves up high performance and long-term reliability. We hoped that an Extreme descriptor would indicate Seasonic's higher-end Prime platform. But we're also glad to see such a capable model selling for $150, and a Prime-based version would have cost a lot more.

As it stands, the HCG1000 Extreme is about $10 cheaper than Seasonic's own Focus Plus Gold (SSR-1000FX). It sports a much more attractive exterior, a larger 135mm fan, and more connectors. Inside, the two PSUs are identical, and their warranties are the same. So, if you have to pick between them, Antec's offering is the obvious choice. Corsair's RM1000x and EVGA's SuperNOVA 1000 G3 are interesting alternatives with similar capacities and 80 PLUS Gold efficiency certifications. Both are more expensive, though.

The HCG Extreme family currently consists of 850W and 1000W members. While we like that Antec hit a $149 price point with its 1000W model, the 850W version is too expensive at $139. The HCG850 Extreme should sell for $120 or $125 to effectively compete with Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold 850 and Corsair's RM850x, or even Antec's own HCG850 Gold, which is available for less than $110.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over-Voltage Protection ✓ Under-Voltage Protection ✓ Over-Power Protection ✓ Over-Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over-Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (HA13525H12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 87 x 162mm Weight 1.67 kg (3.68 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 years

The HCG1000 Extreme earns 80 PLUS Gold and ETA-A efficiency certifications, plus a LAMBDA-A- noise rating on Cybenetics' scale. That's pretty good for a 1000W power supply crammed into such compact dimensions.

All of the protection features we expect from a desktop PSU are accounted for, and Antec's FDB-based fan promises enhanced reliability and lower noise output compared to a double ball bearing fan. Antec does claim there's a semi-passive mode able to stop the fan from spinning under light loads, but the feature wasn't working properly on the sample we tested.

A 10-year warranty matches the coverage you'd get from Corsair or EVGA in this price range.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 83 3 0.3 Watts 125 996 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

The +12V rail is powerful; it can deliver up to 83A of current. Moreover, the combined power of the minor rails is sufficient for any modern PC. Finally, the 5VSB rail has 3A of maximum current output.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (550mm) 1 1 18-22AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 16AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm) 4 4 18AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+100mm) 2 4 18AWG Yes SATA (400mm+90mm+90mm+90mm) 2 8 18AWG No Four-pin Molex (500mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No SATA (400mm+90mm+90mm+90mm) / Four-pin Molex (+100mm+100mm) 1 4 / 2 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+105mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

There are two EPS and eight PCIe connectors, which are plenty for a 1000W power supply. The number of SATA connectors is increased as well, while a sextet of four-pin Molex connectors should cover most densely-packed PCs. Antec also includes a FDD adapter in its cable bundle.

