Antec High Current Gamer 850W PSU Review: Compact And Powerful

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure is accurate, as is the power-good signal.

Inrush Current

Inrush current is low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the HCG850’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.199A 1.984A 1.976A 0.986A 84.852 86.522% 478 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 38.13°C 0.969 12.165V 5.048V 3.336V 5.071V 98.070 44.56°C 115.05V 2 11.414A 2.968A 2.967A 1.186A 169.719 89.731% 496 RPM 9.8 dB(A) 38.87°C 0.983 12.165V 5.045V 3.334V 5.061V 189.141 45.77°C 115.03V 3 17.989A 3.473A 3.475A 1.385A 254.940 90.470% 512 RPM 11.5 dB(A) 39.34°C 0.986 12.166V 5.042V 3.332V 5.051V 281.796 46.80°C 115.01V 4 24.544A 3.963A 3.960A 1.586A 339.758 90.397% 515 RPM 11.5 dB(A) 39.86°C 0.988 12.166V 5.040V 3.330V 5.041V 375.852 48.19°C 115.03V 5 30.752A 4.966A 4.953A 1.786A 424.648 89.976% 525 RPM 11.7 dB(A) 40.19°C 0.988 12.167V 5.038V 3.328V 5.031V 471.958 49.41°C 115.02V 6 36.975A 5.953A 5.950A 1.991A 509.639 89.328% 823 RPM 20.5 dB(A) 41.32°C 0.988 12.167V 5.036V 3.326V 5.020V 570.525 51.06°C 115.03V 7 43.194A 6.954A 6.945A 2.196A 594.588 88.574% 1185 RPM 30.2 dB(A) 42.02°C 0.989 12.166V 5.034V 3.324V 5.008V 671.293 52.26°C 115.03V 8 49.424A 7.948A 7.945A 2.400A 679.571 87.755% 1646 RPM 40.5 dB(A) 43.61°C 0.990 12.164V 5.032V 3.322V 4.996V 774.400 54.51°C 115.01V 9 56.066A 8.454A 8.458A 2.400A 764.513 86.908% 2053 RPM 46.0 dB(A) 44.65°C 0.990 12.163V 5.030V 3.320V 4.991V 879.680 56.17°C 115.03V 10 62.450A 8.953A 8.947A 3.015A 849.284 85.787% 2130 RPM 49.1 dB(A) 44.98°C 0.991 12.163V 5.029V 3.318V 4.973V 989.993 56.98°C 115.01V 11 69.430A 8.956A 8.952A 3.017A 934.187 84.431% 2150 RPM 49.2 dB(A) 46.28°C 0.992 12.163V 5.028V 3.317V 4.967V 1106.448 59.09°C 115.03V CL1 0.100A 12.013A 12.006A 0.005A 101.864 84.708% 520 RPM 11.6 dB(A) 41.49°C 0.978 12.167V 5.043V 3.335V 5.087V 120.253 51.22°C 115.08V CL2 69.958A 1.002A 1.002A 1.002A 864.308 85.962% 2140 RPM 49.1 dB(A) 45.97°C 0.991 12.163V 5.034V 3.323V 5.026V 1005.453 55.86°C 115.04V

Load regulation on the +12V rail is flawless, and it's fairly tight on the minor rails. The HCG850's efficiency satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold standard's requirements with 20% of its maximum-rated load, it's a hair away with 50% load, and the PSU falls notably under its 87% requirement with full load. Then again, we run our tests at a much higher ambient temperature than the 80 PLUS organization.

At up to 60% of its maximum load, this PSU is downright quiet. Afterward, it starts to make its presence known. The HCG850 is particularly loud in the last three tests, where its fan spins at high speeds.

