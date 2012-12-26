Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Building With Cooler Master's Silencio 650
The Silencio 650 installation kit includes a bag of screws with standoffs, a bundle of zip ties, a PC speaker, 3.5” drive rails for lower bays, and a 2.5” adapter for the single-drive 3.5” backplane.
Connector alignment issues are completely avoided by the design of this adapter plate. Unfortunately, the adapter doesn’t work with the included lower drive cage rails, so you can only attach a 2.5" SSD to the upper backplane.
Flip-style latches on the two uppermost 5.25” external bays release or engage drive locator pins.
While our wider-than-standard (by 7/8”) motherboard crowds the cable management holes slightly, we are still able to use them. Acoustic foam on the left side panel also makes the assembled system somewhat more difficult to close. In spite of these small issues, our parts fit well enough to look good and avoid any operational issues.
The Silencio 650 doesn’t light up from the front, but instead from inside the top panel. Users who want less flash can simply close the sliding lid, covering the lights.
In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
Things I hate about silence optimized case: Usually doesn't cool well (poor airflow) and isn't really that much quieter compared to non silence optimized case
It 's really hard to find the right balance but I'm loving the Antec P280. Exterior and interior looks good and seems spacious enough. Price isn't so bad either.
Any chance you could review the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1? Heard a lot of good things about it .
I disagree. A lot of their chassis are good (HAF, Elite). I like their storm stryker/trooper. Most of their peripherals have great quality and reasonable price compared to something like Razer. Their coolers are also great as well (Hyper 212/212+/212 EVO). I just find their power supply unit to be the 2nd grade components, almost all of them I wouldn't use or recommend to other people