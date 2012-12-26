Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Building With Cooler Master's Silencio 650

The Silencio 650 installation kit includes a bag of screws with standoffs, a bundle of zip ties, a PC speaker, 3.5” drive rails for lower bays, and a 2.5” adapter for the single-drive 3.5” backplane.

Connector alignment issues are completely avoided by the design of this adapter plate. Unfortunately, the adapter doesn’t work with the included lower drive cage rails, so you can only attach a 2.5" SSD to the upper backplane.

Flip-style latches on the two uppermost 5.25” external bays release or engage drive locator pins.

While our wider-than-standard (by 7/8”) motherboard crowds the cable management holes slightly, we are still able to use them. Acoustic foam on the left side panel also makes the assembled system somewhat more difficult to close. In spite of these small issues, our parts fit well enough to look good and avoid any operational issues.

The Silencio 650 doesn’t light up from the front, but instead from inside the top panel. Users who want less flash can simply close the sliding lid, covering the lights.