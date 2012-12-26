Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Building With Azza’s Silentium 920
The Silentium 920 installation kit includes a few standoffs, zip ties and reusable cable ties, a PC speaker, and a cover plate for the external 3.5” bay.
Our 2.5” SSD is secured by four screws. Larger 3.5” drives snap into position, though a couple screw holes are still available for additional security.
Any extra space inside the Silentium 920 is found in length, not height. We were forced to wrap our eight-lead EPS12V cable around the motherboard’s front edge.
Though it lacks any useful space above the motherboard, the Silentium 920’s short stature and low-slung ports make it a perfect match for desktop placement.
In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
Things I hate about silence optimized case: Usually doesn't cool well (poor airflow) and isn't really that much quieter compared to non silence optimized case
It 's really hard to find the right balance but I'm loving the Antec P280. Exterior and interior looks good and seems spacious enough. Price isn't so bad either.
Any chance you could review the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1? Heard a lot of good things about it .
I disagree. A lot of their chassis are good (HAF, Elite). I like their storm stryker/trooper. Most of their peripherals have great quality and reasonable price compared to something like Razer. Their coolers are also great as well (Hyper 212/212+/212 EVO). I just find their power supply unit to be the 2nd grade components, almost all of them I wouldn't use or recommend to other people