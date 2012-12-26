Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Building With Azza’s Silentium 920

The Silentium 920 installation kit includes a few standoffs, zip ties and reusable cable ties, a PC speaker, and a cover plate for the external 3.5” bay.

Our 2.5” SSD is secured by four screws. Larger 3.5” drives snap into position, though a couple screw holes are still available for additional security.

Any extra space inside the Silentium 920 is found in length, not height. We were forced to wrap our eight-lead EPS12V cable around the motherboard’s front edge.

Though it lacks any useful space above the motherboard, the Silentium 920’s short stature and low-slung ports make it a perfect match for desktop placement.