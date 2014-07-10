Trending

AOC G2460PQU 24-inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Not many monitors can run at 144 Hz, but AOC is adding to your list of choices with its G2460PQU 24-inch TN-based screen. We’ve already tested similar displays from Asus and BenQ. Can AOC match their speed and performance at a roughly $250 price point?

Results: Pixel Response, Input Lag, Blur Reduction

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

We had to do things a little differently for this review because our pattern generator only goes up to 60 Hz. So, we filmed a mouse movement that triggers the field pattern’s appearance. Since this is less precise than using the generator, we averaged five measurements.

Here’s the screen draw result.

The G2460PQU becomes our new response champion with an extremely low time of five milliseconds. We really wish this display had a blur reduction feature because its panel response speed could certainly take advantage of it. Its extreme light output would easily counter the 50-60 percent drop in brightness caused by backlight strobing.

We have a new winner in the next test as well.

We shot 10 sequences rather than five because we wanted to be sure of our findings. The G2460PQU does indeed have the lowest input lag we’ve tested, and by a big margin. If responsiveness and speed are the most important factors in your monitor-buying decision, your research may very well end here.

Blur Reduction: Is It Missed?

I mentioned at the beginning of the article that AOC doesn't implement any sort of blur reduction feature. After running through several of the Blur Busters tests, I can say that it is not sorely missed. When the refresh rate is maxed at 144 Hz, motion is quite smooth and resolution in the most detailed images stays solid at fairly high motion rates. Would backlight strobing make it better? Yes, but only a little.

Remember that the downside to backlight strobing is a corresponding reduction in light output. This was an issue with BenQ's XL2720Z because its brightness maxes at about 300 cd/m2. After factoring in a 58 percent drop with Blur Reduction on full, you’re left with only 150 cd/m2, which means you need a very dark room to see full detail in gaming titles.

AOC provides a lot more output from the G2460PQU, so it would make an excellent candidate for backlight strobing. Why the company leaves it out, we can’t say. Still, its motion performance is admirable. And armed with the best input lag we’ve measured, the G2460PQU becomes a compelling choice.

43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PandaV4 10 July 2014 08:57
    I have a AOC G2460P monitor myself, and a unpleasant surprise was that refresh rate of 144 Hz wasn't supported if using the DisplayPort connection. Does G2460PQU have the same limitations, or does it actually support 144 Hz over DisplayPort?
  • PandaV4 10 July 2014 09:15
    After some googling it seems that G2460PQU and G2460P is the same model. So beware if you want to use Displayport you wont be able to use the 144 Hz setting too! And this doesn't have any blur reduction either! It seems there is actually a new updated model to be released this month the AOC G2460PG. And it has nvidia g-sync support and blur reduction, and supports 144 over dIsplayport.
    TL;DR: G2460PQU = DO NOT BUY, G2460PG = BUY.
  • ubercake 10 July 2014 11:12
    Good review. Thanks.

    A typo:
    Bezel width: 0.6-1 inched / 15-25 mm
  • ceberle 10 July 2014 12:10
    13687399 said:
    I have a AOC G2460P monitor myself, and a unpleasant surprise was that refresh rate of 144 Hz wasn't supported if using the DisplayPort connection. Does G2460PQU have the same limitations, or does it actually support 144 Hz over DisplayPort?

    The PQU does accept 144 Hz over DisplayPort.

    -Christian-
  • PandaV4 10 July 2014 12:24
    13688062 said:
    13687399 said:
    I have a AOC G2460P monitor myself, and a unpleasant surprise was that refresh rate of 144 Hz wasn't supported if using the DisplayPort connection. Does G2460PQU have the same limitations, or does it actually support 144 Hz over DisplayPort?

    The PQU does accept 144 Hz over DisplayPort.

    -Christian-
    A bit of googling brought up this article - http://pcmonitors.info/reviews/aoc-g2460pqu which says: " The image provided by DisplayPort is very similar on this monitor and it should also support the maximum (144Hz) refresh rate. Unfortunately that was not the case during our testing" and "The PC resolutions below this should feature 1920 x 1080 with 100Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz selectable – but that isn’t the case.". It seems there are different revisions of this monitor with the same model number. So if you buy one of those than you are practically gambling about the 144 Hz support.
  • npyrhone 10 July 2014 13:11
    Will we ever see here a review of even one non-TN gaming monitor? The reduced color depth renders to image quality absolutely disgusting.

    I will be the first one to congratulate you when you publish the next review of a monitor with a non-TN panel working over 60Hz.
  • rantoc 10 July 2014 14:05
    Yet another low res 1080p panel - Yawn!
  • 3Dns 10 July 2014 14:12
    I have that model too and i buy it after a HP 23xi IPS LED Panel.
    I understand that.
    It doesnt worth 300€ for this model. All you need is 60hz and 24" Panel that you can take it with 120€. For me IPS Panels offer you way better colors so for me its better. Now if you want it for a GTX780 and above and you wanna play over 60FPS it may worth.
    But have in mind that a normal monitor cost ~120$ and this model cost double. You can spend that money in other hardware areas like better GPU for example.
  • Adroid 10 July 2014 14:30
    Sorry, but I won't ever buy another 1080p "gaming" display. 1920x1200 is vastly superior for "gaming" screens, and it's a shame the industry has veered away from it.

    I guess the thought process involves "and you can watch HD movies on it". Needless to say the 16:9 ratio is cheaper for manufacturers, and it's a great sales pitch. Well, give me a break. I got suckered into that line of thinking and I probably watched 2-3 movies on my "gaming" 23 inch monitor in 4-5 years.

    Let's keep the movies where they belong in the living room and re-focus "gaming" screens where they should have never left - in the 16:10 aspect ratio.
  • alchemy69 10 July 2014 15:35
    If a game isn't enjoyable at 60Hz it isn't going to be enjoyable at 144Hz. And if it is enjoyable at 144, it still will be at 60. I've had some of the greatest fun over the last 30 years playing on tiny monitors, at low resolution and probably less than 30fps. I don't need the industry telling me what I need to have fun just so they can move more product.
