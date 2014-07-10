AOC G2460PQU 24-inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Pixel Response, Input Lag, Blur Reduction

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

We had to do things a little differently for this review because our pattern generator only goes up to 60 Hz. So, we filmed a mouse movement that triggers the field pattern’s appearance. Since this is less precise than using the generator, we averaged five measurements.

Here’s the screen draw result.

The G2460PQU becomes our new response champion with an extremely low time of five milliseconds. We really wish this display had a blur reduction feature because its panel response speed could certainly take advantage of it. Its extreme light output would easily counter the 50-60 percent drop in brightness caused by backlight strobing.

We have a new winner in the next test as well.

We shot 10 sequences rather than five because we wanted to be sure of our findings. The G2460PQU does indeed have the lowest input lag we’ve tested, and by a big margin. If responsiveness and speed are the most important factors in your monitor-buying decision, your research may very well end here.

Blur Reduction: Is It Missed?

I mentioned at the beginning of the article that AOC doesn't implement any sort of blur reduction feature. After running through several of the Blur Busters tests, I can say that it is not sorely missed. When the refresh rate is maxed at 144 Hz, motion is quite smooth and resolution in the most detailed images stays solid at fairly high motion rates. Would backlight strobing make it better? Yes, but only a little.

Remember that the downside to backlight strobing is a corresponding reduction in light output. This was an issue with BenQ's XL2720Z because its brightness maxes at about 300 cd/m2. After factoring in a 58 percent drop with Blur Reduction on full, you’re left with only 150 cd/m2, which means you need a very dark room to see full detail in gaming titles.

AOC provides a lot more output from the G2460PQU, so it would make an excellent candidate for backlight strobing. Why the company leaves it out, we can’t say. Still, its motion performance is admirable. And armed with the best input lag we’ve measured, the G2460PQU becomes a compelling choice.