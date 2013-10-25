ASRock M8 Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

Power Consumption And Heat

Low power consumption from my M8 configuration leads me to believe that there's enough output headroom to accommodate a GeForce GTX 690. Then again, the 216 W-per-rail limit would give me a moment of pause before even powering such a beast up.

CPU temperature is the M8’s biggest issue. It hit a thermal barrier at stock settings when loaded up with eight threads in Prime95, optimized for AVX. Switching the enclosure's fans to bring air in from the bottom and exhaust it from the top gave me enough room to overclock.