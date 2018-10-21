ASRock X399 Fatal1ty Professional Gaming Motherboard Review: More Pro than Gaming

Test Configuration & 10Gb Teaser

Test Hardware

The Corsair Crystal Series 570X case still houses our Threadripper test bed, and it pairs well with the ASRock X399 Professional Gaming, as far as aesthetics are concerned. It's a looker, just like the board we're pairing it with.

Antec’s 1200W High Current power supply provides the juice to our Gigabyte GTX 1080 G1 Gaming GPU and Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and 2990WX CPUs. G.Skill provides the 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, and Toshiba's 256GB RD400 M.2 NVMe drive serves as our boot drive. Fractal Design’s Celsius S36 360mm water cooler is placed on the intake side of our chassis to provide cooling for our 190W and 250W processors.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, CryptographyMemory Bandwidth IOmeter 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing 3D Tests ansd Settings 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Test Set 1: Skydiver, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 2: Firestrike, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 3: Firestrike Extreme, 2560x1440 Default Preset Application Tests and Settings HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.020160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render BenchmarkBMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Game Tests and Settings Ashes of Singularity: Escalation Version 2.50.28527High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAAHigh Preset - 3840x2160, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset -3840x2160, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015* 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain1920x1080 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF3840x2160 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High TesselationVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High TesselationHigh Quality, 3840x2160, High TesselationVery High Quality, 3840x2160, Very High Tesselation The Talos Principle Version 2672521920x1080 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF3840x2160 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF3840x2160 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF



With the inclusion of the Aquantia AC107 chip on this board, we must shoehorn a “test” beyond our standard motherboard scope. For our purposes today, we connected the 10GBASE-T interface into our workstation's BCM57810 dual-port 10Gb network card and configured them onto a 10.0.0.x private network. From there, we transfer a 14.5GB video file from a recent stream from one NVMe share point to the other computer and vice-versa.

Out of the box, the NIC was able to hit 986MB/s download speeds and provided smooth 1.10GB/s upload speeds to the other host. It is quite impressive that this NIC required no tweaking of settings such as jumbo frames or disabling certain flow parameters as mentioned in several guides online. Turn-key implementation of a high-speed interface is always a plus in our book.

Lastly, we managed to get our hands on a 2990WX processor for use with some of our X399 testing as we gear up for a future project, so we will try to keep that data isolated to our 32-core content section (page 5). All overall value, performance, and conclusions generated in this article are geared towards the standard 1000 and 2000 series processors.

