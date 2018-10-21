ASRock X399 Fatal1ty Professional Gaming Motherboard Review: More Pro than Gaming

The ASRock Fatal1ty X399 Professional Gaming motherboard (priced around $390) performs just as well as the company's X399 Taichi, but has the added benefit of the 10Gb network controller. This board has some deficiencies from a gamer’s perspective, but would work well for a system that calls for 10Gb throughput and utilization of all the PCIe slots (something most boards can’t handle).

AMD successfully stole the tech communities’ attention at Computex 2018 with the announcement of the Threadripper 2000 series processors. And since the August release of the 32-core behemoth flagship chip, there has been plenty of positive press for the HEDT underdog. In our comparison against the Skylake-X class processors, AMD’s latest ecosystem only lags the Blue Team on gaming performance and motherboard selection, while generally costing a whole lot less per core and thread.

Specifications

Socket TR4 Chipset AMD X399 Form Factor ATX Voltage Regulator 8+3 Phases Video Ports ✗ USB Ports 10Gbps:(1) Type A, (1) Type C

5Gb/s: (8) Type A Network Jacks (1) 10Gb Ethernet

(2) Gigabit Ethernet Audio Jacks (5) Analog, (1) Digital Legacy Ports/Jacks (1) PS/2 Other Ports/Jack (2) SMA Antenna, (1) BIOS Flashback PCIe x16 (4) v3.0 (x16/x8/x16/x8) PCIe x8 ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ PCIe x1 (1) v2.0 CrossFire/SLI 4x / 4x DIMM slots (8) DDR4 M.2 slots (2) PCIe v3 x4 / SATA3 42/60/80mm

(1) PCIe v3 x4 / SATA3 30/42/60/80mm U.2 Ports (1) PCIe v3 x4, SFF-8639 (disable M2_1) SATA Ports (8) 6Gb/s USB Headers (2) 5Gbps

(2) USB2.0 Fan Headers (5) 4-pin Legacy Interfaces (1) COM Other Interfaces (2) RGB-LED, (2) Front panel Audio Diagnostics Panel Numeric Internal Button/Switch CMOS Clear, Power, Reset, Xtreme OC SATA Controllers Integrated (0/1/10) Ethernet Controllers (1) Aquantia® AQC107

(2) Intel® I211AT Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Intel® 802.11ac WiFi Module

Bluetooth 4.2 / 3.0 USB Controllers ✗ HD Audio Codec ALC1220 DDL/DTS Connect ✗ / ✗ Warranty 3 Years

Rather than cook up a new chipset like the Ryzen 2000 series launches, AMD chose to provide a better upgrade path for users in the field who need the extra cores or features of the 2000 series Threadrippers by keeping the existing X399 chipset and socket in place. For the most part, older vintages of X399 boards were overbuilt for the first-generation parts, but AMD officially supports only stock frequencies for its highest-end WX series processors with some older boards.

The ASRock Fatal1ty X399 Professional Gaming board shares several similarities to its Taichi brother. In fact, if the facade and aesthetics are removed, both the Taichi and Professional Gaming boards share nearly identical design and component placement across the board. Plastic IO shields, VReg heatsinks and header locations and styles are identical. In short, the only substantial difference between these boards is the inclusion of the Aquantia 10Gb network controller and the populated COM port header on the Professional Gaming board.

