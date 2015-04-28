ASRock X99 Extreme3 Review

Value

The X99 Extreme3 appears to be an excellent value compared to better-equipped models like the X99 Extreme4, so let’s consider what the extra money gets you. Currently priced at $211, the X99 Extreme4 includes a larger voltage regulator, an eSATA port on the I/O panel and the ability to support three-way SLI on 40-lane processors. This makes sense when you look at its target market. Enthusiasts are more likely to pair the pricier board with a higher-end CPU equipped with more PCIe connectivity and possibly more cores. We also estimate that the difference in worth between these two models is around $20, and that means temporary discounts favor the X99 Extreme4. If you really have your heart set on the Core i7-5820K though, the X99 Extreme3 might still be a smart choice.

Besides, the X99 Extreme4 already won our stamp of approval, as did MSI’s X99S Gaming 7 in the same article. Both of those boards coincidentally dropped in price to maintain their relative value positions, with X99S Gaming 7 buyers paying around $30 more to get around $30 of feature upgrades. Most prominent of these improvements are the X99S Gaming 7’s extra USB 3.0 controllers and ability to support three-way SLI on Core i7-5820K processors.