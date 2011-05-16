Z68 Express Roundup: Three Motherboards Do Battle Around $200

Z68X-UD3H Utilities

Receiving our Gigabyte support CD during final edits, we previously downloaded its EasyTune6 application to have a closer look.

Gigabyte’s Quick Boost application sets our processor at 200, 400, or 700 MHz beyond its reference frequency. Remember that the stock Turbo Boost ratios for our processor are 35x (four cores loaded) to 38x (one core loaded), so that Step 3 is the only setting that forces continuous overclocking at all loads.

Base clock can be increased up to 150 MHz, though our processor only functions with settings up to 108 MHz (depending on the motherboard). Changing the memory ratio requires a reboot.

Because LGA 1155-based processors rely on Turbo Boost for any serious overclocking, these can also be changed via Gigabyte’s OS application. A reboot is only required to activate the “Enable real time ratio changes” setting.

Voltage levels can also be adjusted within Windows. We verified functionality through a monitoring application.

Gigabyte’s application can even overclock other brands of graphics cards, as long as the cards cooperate.

Gigabyte’s fan controls operate on a curve, but that curve can’t be adjusted. Instead, users pick a target temperature and EasyTune6 tries to maintain it.