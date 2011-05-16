Z68 Express Roundup: Three Motherboards Do Battle Around $200

Benchmark Results: Crysis And F1 2010

A new series of motherboards allowed us to change the benchmark suite, but Crysis still gathers interest and amusement among many enthusiasts. An actual game that few people play, this is the closest thing we have to a “synthetic” bench in today’s tests.

We’re looking for the mythical performance loss that supposedly comes from enabling onboard graphics on Z68 (with Lucidlogix's Virtu software running), yet the P67 platform only tops one of the two Crysis charts.

P67 also tops one of the F1 2010 charts, again at low settings. It appears that any performance loss, if applicable, affects some part of the system other than the add-in graphics card.