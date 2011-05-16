Z68 Express Roundup: Three Motherboards Do Battle Around $200

Z68 Extreme4 Utilities

In addition to drivers, required programs and a few trial applications, the Z68 Extreme4 offers ASRock’s Extreme Tuning Utility, Instant Boot, XFast USB, and 3TB+ Unlocker (to allow large drive access in 32-bit operating systems).

ASRock does a fairly good job of describing the latter three programs on its Web site, so we dug a little deeper into its Extreme Tuning Utility.

Fan controls work, though we did find that controlling a 3-pin fan required installing it on a 3-pin connector. PWM connectors controlled only PWM fans from Windows.

Frequency and voltage levels are adjustable within the full range of BIOS values from within Windows. Changing the CPU ratio does, however, require a reboot.

Just as in the BIOS, users are welcome to save three overclocking profiles using ASRock’s Extreme Tuning Utility.

As a counterbalance to hot-and-hungry overclocking, ASRock’s Intelligent Energy Saver allows users to save a few watts by dynamically shedding power phases under low CPU loads.