Asus PA328Q ProArt 32-inch UHD Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking & Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

The PA328Q arrived at our lab in its Standard mode. As you can see there are no visible grayscale errors and calibration really isn’t necessary. In this mode you can alter the color temp via presets but if you want access to the gain and offset sliders you’ll have to switch to User.

sRGB mode looks almost exactly the same as Standard. Again there is no need for adjustment which is good because no adjustments are available except hue which provides no benefit.

If you must tweak as we do, the User mode yields even better grayscale tracking. You won’t be able to see a difference with the naked eye but if want every possible ounce of performance from the PA328Q, calibration is the way to do that.

Here is our comparison group.

1.42dE represents the Standard mode. Asus claims errors of less than two Delta E and our sample achieves that with room to spare. In the sRGB mode we measured 1.52dE which is only a tiny bit higher. Either way the PA328Q meets its advertised performance handily.

Our calibration turned excellent performance into slightly more excellent performance. This improvement does more to satisfy ego than anything else.

Gamma Response

Regardless of picture mode, gamma tracks to near-perfection. You can change the preset to 1.8 or 2.4 from the default of 2.2. In both cases tracking stays flat as it should. Since we’re picking nits here we do wish there were a BT.1886 option for those editing film and video content.

Here is our comparison group again.

A .08 deviation in values is almost nothing and that dip happens mainly at the 90-percent brightness level. Gamma tracking doesn’t get much better than this.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

The average value is 2.15 which represents a 2.27-percent variation from the 2.2 spec. Again this is such a tiny amount it’s barely worth reporting.