Trending

Asus PA328Q ProArt 32-inch UHD Monitor Review

Asus has added a 32-inch Ultra HD display to its ProArt series. The PA328Q sports a super-sharp IPS panel and a precise factory calibration. Today we test it in our labs.

By Asus 

Our Verdict

If you’re in need of an Ultra HD monitor that provides 100-percent sRGB color, the PA328Q has few equals. At its current price point its value is pretty hard to top as well. Even though our sample had black field uniformity issues, it performed superbly in every other test. It doesn’t need calibration and it most certainly is a tool any pro can rely on.

For

  • Super-accurate color without calibration, bright, razor-sharp image, solid build, good value, Ultra HD resolution

Against

  • No wide-gamut option, brightness non-adjustable in sRGB mode, poor black field uniformity on our sample

Introduction & Specifications

There’s no doubt that most of the latest improvements in display technology have been focused on the gaming experience. Every major company has or will be introducing monitors with G-Sync or FreeSync along with 144Hz refresh rates and high-speed panels. But there are other segments of the market that could benefit from some new gear, namely the professional genre.

A monitor earns the title “professional grade” from two major criteria, color accuracy and build quality. Accuracy is a no-brainer. When artists create documents on the screen they need color to precisely match what’s produced by the camera and what comes out of the printer; and eventually the press. Even web applications benefit from a color palette that’s correct throughout the production process.

Build quality is important as well because these monitors are tools to be used day in and day out. There is no time for components to fail when deadlines are looming. That means you’ll see high quality panel parts, solid chassis and stands that can support a heavy monitor without any trouble.

To this end, Asus has maintained a line of products called ProArt. The PA series includes color-accurate displays with factory-certified calibrations in a high-end package designed for professional use. Today we’re checking out the newest addition to that line – the PA328Q.

Specifications

MORE: Best Computer MonitorsMORE: Display Calibration 101
MORE: The Science Behind Tuning Your Monitor
MORE: All Monitor Content

Advances in professional monitors come a little more slowly than those for gamers. When an artist builds a production system, there is considerable investment not only in displays but high-end graphics cards and other exotic hardware. The last thing any pro wants is the need to constantly upgrade.

Last year the majority of the pro displays we reviewed came in Quad HD (2560x1440) resolution. Standout screens came from HP (Z27x) and NEC (PA272W). Both offer robust calibration systems, excellent color accuracy and tank-like build quality. But for those needing a bump in pixel count and screen size, Asus presents the PA328Q.

The first Ultra HD monitors we saw in the 32-inch size were (and still are) quite expensive but aside from Dell’s UP3214Q, we wouldn’t call any of them professional-grade. The PA328Q changes that with a factory calibration, color management system and features aimed at artists and graphics jockeys.

The panel is IPS-based with a tight-tolerance anti-glare layer that promotes clarity and brightness. A calibration data sheet is enclosed that shows results for the monitor’s sRGB mode. Other picture presets can be calibrated to different white points and gamma curves as desired by the user. The white LED backlight is of the flicker-free variety. Constant current replaces pulse-width modulation to prevent any possible user fatigue.

The only thing missing here is a wide-gamut option. sRGB and Rec.709 are it for the PA328Q. Some may consider that a limitation but we’re here to measure performance. Let’s take a closer look.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JQB45 06 December 2015 15:50
    To expensive to be interesting.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 06 December 2015 16:34
    To expensive to be interesting.
    THEN. DON'T. READ. IT.

    IT'S. NOT. FOR. YOU.
    Reply
  • picture_perfect 06 December 2015 17:41
    Oh my. I'd use this one as a nice digital picture frame. Not gaming because 1080p 144hz gets you much less lag, persistence blur and stutter. These resolutions are really too high for decent gaming.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 06 December 2015 20:35
    This isn't a gaming monitor. It inst very high priced for a professional grade 32 inch monitor with 100% sRGB.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 07 December 2015 01:46
    i use pro-arts as gaming monitors.. the PA 248Q is what i roll with

    I would have seriously considered this monitor for gaming and creative work, but the lack of adobe RGB on a $1300 monitor kills the deal.
    Reply
  • utroz 07 December 2015 22:41
    This is a special use monitor for sure.. I bet it would be nice for 4K video playback..
    Reply
  • Trusty644 09 December 2015 00:33
    I think LG31MU is a better fit for the price. 100% sRGB and 99% Abobe RGB
    Reply
  • Pibee 09 December 2015 15:05
    If you're going to review a PA Professional grade monitor whose advertizing and promotional claims touts 100% Adobe RGB I would think you would have underscored the fact that it only achieves sRGB as a major issue. Instead you've glossed over it and reviewed the monitor as though such claims were never made and or never existed. Doesn't it say on the box 100% Adobe RGB? And yet nothing about it is mentioned. Not much of a review then is it.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/asus-proart-pa329q-uhd-display,29225.html

    http://pcdiy.asus.com/2015/06/asus-pa329q-new-professional-4k-monitor-for-image-enthusiasts-editors/
    https://www.asus.com/ca-en/Monitors/PA329Q/
    Reply
  • mosc 09 December 2015 15:55
    What's all the fuss about 100% coverage of adobe RGB?

    "If you need a 32-inch UHD monitor with a wide gamut only the NEC PA322UHD and the Dell UP3214Q have it."... and they cost twice as much.

    Can you find a 32" 4K monitor for less money that covers more? No. OK then what's your criticism?
    Reply