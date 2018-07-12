Asus ROG Strix X370-I Gaming Review: The True Mini X370 Board

How We Test
Comparison Products
Test System Configuration
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Software
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Graphics
|Crimson 16.10.1 WHQL
Benchmark Suite
|Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|3D Tests & Settings
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0Test Set 1: Skydiver, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 2: Firestrike, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 3: Firestrike Extreme, 2560x1440 Default Preset
|Application Tests & Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine
|Game Tests & Settings
|Ashes of Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAAHigh Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain1920x1080 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High TesselationVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High TesselationHigh Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, High TesselationVery High Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, Very High Tesselation
|The Talos Principle
|Version 2672521920x1080 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF
The Thermaltake F51 Suppressor houses our components with a Corsair H110i All-in-one cooler fastened to the top in an exhaust configuration. G.Skill still provides our test stand with one of their 2x8GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 TridentZ kits. The Gigabyte GTX 970 G1 Gaming still powers our graphical output, and our dependable Ryzen 7 1700X provides our rig with eight cores and 16 threads running at 3.4GHz stock speeds. Our NVMe drive of choice is a Toshiba RD400 256GB drive, and a Corsair AX860 provides 80 Plus Platinum rated power for our high load tests.
If there is any other hardware you want us to feature, let us know in the comments.
Removing the video output is a good decision
Removing the Video output is not a good thing because the board is already expensive. and it does not cost them that much to add HDMI to the board.
it is like you saying : Expensive intel motherboards should not have HDMI/DVI output ?? because people will add a GPU card to them anyways ?
what kind of logic is this ?