Asus ROG Strix X370-I Gaming Review: The True Mini X370 Board

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Software OS Windows 10 64-bit Graphics Crimson 16.10.1 WHQL

Benchmark Settings Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing 3D Tests & Settings 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Test Set 1: Skydiver, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 2: Firestrike, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 3: Firestrike Extreme, 2560x1440 Default Preset Application Tests & Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine Game Tests & Settings Ashes of Singularity Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAAHigh Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain1920x1080 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High TesselationVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High TesselationHigh Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, High TesselationVery High Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, Very High Tesselation The Talos Principle Version 2672521920x1080 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF

The Thermaltake F51 Suppressor houses our components with a Corsair H110i All-in-one cooler fastened to the top in an exhaust configuration. G.Skill still provides our test stand with one of their 2x8GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 TridentZ kits. The Gigabyte GTX 970 G1 Gaming still powers our graphical output, and our dependable Ryzen 7 1700X provides our rig with eight cores and 16 threads running at 3.4GHz stock speeds. Our NVMe drive of choice is a Toshiba RD400 256GB drive, and a Corsair AX860 provides 80 Plus Platinum rated power for our high load tests.

If there is any other hardware you want us to feature, let us know in the comments.

