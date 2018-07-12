Trending

Asus ROG Strix X370-I Gaming Review: The True Mini X370 Board

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac

Biostar X370 GTN

Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi

Test System Configuration

SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Software
OSWindows 10 64-bit
GraphicsCrimson 16.10.1 WHQL

Benchmark Suite

Benchmark Settings
Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
3D Tests & Settings
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Test Set 1: Skydiver, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 2: Firestrike, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 3: Firestrike Extreme, 2560x1440 Default Preset
Application Tests & Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine
Game Tests & Settings
Ashes of SingularityVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAAHigh Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain1920x1080 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High TesselationVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High TesselationHigh Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, High TesselationVery High Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, Very High Tesselation
The Talos PrincipleVersion 2672521920x1080 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF

The Thermaltake F51 Suppressor houses our components with a Corsair H110i All-in-one cooler fastened to the top in an exhaust configuration. G.Skill still provides our test stand with one of their 2x8GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 TridentZ kits. The Gigabyte GTX 970 G1 Gaming still powers our graphical output, and our dependable Ryzen 7 1700X provides our rig with eight cores and 16 threads running at 3.4GHz stock speeds. Our NVMe drive of choice is a Toshiba RD400 256GB drive, and a Corsair AX860 provides 80 Plus Platinum rated power for our high load tests.

If there is any other hardware you want us to feature, let us know in the comments.

4 Comments
  • zodiacfml 12 July 2018 16:49
    Considering the cost of the board, it will be unlikely for a buyer to get an APU for this board. Besides, one can return a CPU or the mobo if that happens.
    Removing the video output is a good decision
    Reply
  • Nintendork 12 July 2018 17:17
    It basically kills one of his main catch's, build an SFF with the 2400G APU and upgrade later to future APU's while having a good quality mobo.
    Reply
  • why_wolf 12 July 2018 20:16
    Not so upset by the removal of the video out since the Ryzen chips don't have an iGPU by default like Intel. That said it is really nice to have an iGPU and video out on the board as a fail safe if your GPU kicks the bucket.
    Reply
  • emeraldsmines1990 13 July 2018 11:04
    21135789 said:
    Considering the cost of the board, it will be unlikely for a buyer to get an APU for this board. Besides, one can return a CPU or the mobo if that happens.
    Removing the video output is a good decision

    Removing the Video output is not a good thing because the board is already expensive. and it does not cost them that much to add HDMI to the board.

    it is like you saying : Expensive intel motherboards should not have HDMI/DVI output ?? because people will add a GPU card to them anyways ?

    what kind of logic is this ?
    Reply