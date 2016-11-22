Asus Strix GL502VM-DB71 Gaming Laptop Review

Gaming Benchmarks

Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation doesn't threaten GTX 1060-equipped laptops with unplayable framerates at 1920 x 1080, even at max settings. Although the Strix bests the Leopard, the performance difference between the 3GB and 6GB GTX 1060 laptops is negligible at this resolution. Upgrading to a GTX 1070 (in the Gigabyte P37X) will provide over a 50 FPS increase, but when you are playing at 1080p, such performance is overkill.

Ashes of the Singularity

Ashes of the Singularity is harsh in its demands for multi-core CPU performance, and the Core i7 and GTX 1060-equipped laptops all fall into the same performance envelope, with the Strix trailing the Leopard Pro by only 1.07 FPS. The Alienware 15 falls behind by a larger (yet still negligible) margin due to a slightly lower CPU frequency, but it still averages above 30 FPS and is only a few frames away from the i7-equipped machines. Once again, the performance difference between the GTX 1060 laptops is negligible at this resolution, and the Gigabyte takes the lead with its GTX 1070 (although not by much).

Bioshock Infinite

We know that Bioshock Infinite won't push these laptops below 60 FPS at 1920 x 1080, even at the highest settings. It's never been the most GPU-intensive game, shifting its weight more toward platform performance. The benchmark once again puts the Strix just slightly behind the Leopard's average framerate, despite netting the best minimum framerate on the chart. The P37X's GTX 1070 obviously outperforms the other laptops in this game.

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally stresses the GTX 1060-equipped systems below 60 FPS, with the Strix GL502VM striking ahead of the pack with an average framerate that beats out the Leopard Pro and the Alienware.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most demanding titles in our suite, and it brings the GTX 1060-equipped laptops to nearly-unplayable framerates. The Strix maintains a higher average framerate than its similarly-configured competition for the duration of the benchmark. The Leopard trails the pack due to its smaller frame buffer, and the Gigabyte P37X is, once again, on top.

GRID Autosport

The Asus Strix GL502VM-DB71 dethrones the GTX 1070-equipped Gigabyte P37X in the GRID Autosport tests, outperforming all of the listed laptops with better minimum and average framerates. The game favors GPU clock rate, and the GTX 1070 inside the P37X has a lower boost clock frequency compared to the GTX 1060-equipped laptops we're testing. Additionally, we found the P37X to have unfavorable thermal performance compared to many of the laptops we've reviewed, and the Strix maintains boost clock states for longer periods of time. However, all of the laptops average above 60 FPS at FHD (with only the Alienware 15 dropping below a 60 FPS minimum framerate), and you won't see the P37X trail a GTX 1060-equipped laptop in any of the other game titles.

Hitman

The Strix once again leads the GTX 1060 pack in the Hitman benchmark, besting the Leopard's average framerate by exactly 10 FPS. It also scores only about 10 FPS short of the GTX 1070-equipped P37X laptop's average framerate.

Metro: Last Light Redux

The Asus Strix GL502VM-DB71 maintains its lead on the Leopard and Alienware laptops in the Metro: Last Light Redux benchmark, with an average framerate of 43.67 FPS.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is another game that produces nearly-unplayable framerates with max settings at 1080p on these 1060-packed laptops. The Alienware sneaks a win over the Strix in this benchmark, although it's by a negligible amount. The Leopard falls far behind with its 3GB GTX 1060, and the Gigabyte P37X rules the field again.

The Division

The performance of the GTX 1060-equipped laptops all fall into the same ballpark in The Division. The Strix is only ahead by 1.2 FPS, and there is no perceivable difference between the 3GB and 6GB models in this particular game benchmark.

Thief

The Thief benchmarks tell a similar tale, with the Stix sitting pretty above the Leopard and Alienware laptops. The Gigabyte P37X still trumps the lot, however, and the Strix comes within striking distance of the GTX 1070-equipped laptop's performance.