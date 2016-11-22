Trending

Asus Strix GL502VM-DB71 Gaming Laptop Review

Asus packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and a G-Sync display into the Strix GL502VM-DB71 for $1,399.

By

Gaming Benchmarks

Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation doesn't threaten GTX 1060-equipped laptops with unplayable framerates at 1920 x 1080, even at max settings. Although the Strix bests the Leopard, the performance difference between the 3GB and 6GB GTX 1060 laptops is negligible at this resolution. Upgrading to a GTX 1070 (in the Gigabyte P37X) will provide over a 50 FPS increase, but when you are playing at 1080p, such performance is overkill.

Ashes of the Singularity

Ashes of the Singularity is harsh in its demands for multi-core CPU performance, and the Core i7 and GTX 1060-equipped laptops all fall into the same performance envelope, with the Strix trailing the Leopard Pro by only 1.07 FPS. The Alienware 15 falls behind by a larger (yet still negligible) margin due to a slightly lower CPU frequency, but it still averages above 30 FPS and is only a few frames away from the i7-equipped machines. Once again, the performance difference between the GTX 1060 laptops is negligible at this resolution, and the Gigabyte takes the lead with its GTX 1070 (although not by much).

Bioshock Infinite

We know that Bioshock Infinite won't push these laptops below 60 FPS at 1920 x 1080, even at the highest settings. It's never been the most GPU-intensive game, shifting its weight more toward platform performance. The benchmark once again puts the Strix just slightly behind the Leopard's average framerate, despite netting the best minimum framerate on the chart. The P37X's GTX 1070 obviously outperforms the other laptops in this game.

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally stresses the GTX 1060-equipped systems below 60 FPS, with the Strix GL502VM striking ahead of the pack with an average framerate that beats out the Leopard Pro and the Alienware.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most demanding titles in our suite, and it brings the GTX 1060-equipped laptops to nearly-unplayable framerates. The Strix maintains a higher average framerate than its similarly-configured competition for the duration of the benchmark. The Leopard trails the pack due to its smaller frame buffer, and the Gigabyte P37X is, once again, on top.

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

GRID Autosport

The Asus Strix GL502VM-DB71 dethrones the GTX 1070-equipped Gigabyte P37X in the GRID Autosport tests, outperforming all of the listed laptops with better minimum and average framerates. The game favors GPU clock rate, and the GTX 1070 inside the P37X has a lower boost clock frequency compared to the GTX 1060-equipped laptops we're testing. Additionally, we found the P37X to have unfavorable thermal performance compared to many of the laptops we've reviewed, and the Strix maintains boost clock states for longer periods of time. However, all of the laptops average above 60 FPS at FHD (with only the Alienware 15 dropping below a 60 FPS minimum framerate), and you won't see the P37X trail a GTX 1060-equipped laptop in any of the other game titles.

Hitman

The Strix once again leads the GTX 1060 pack in the Hitman benchmark, besting the Leopard's average framerate by exactly 10 FPS. It also scores only about 10 FPS short of the GTX 1070-equipped P37X laptop's average framerate.

Metro: Last Light Redux

The Asus Strix GL502VM-DB71 maintains its lead on the Leopard and Alienware laptops in the Metro: Last Light Redux benchmark, with an average framerate of 43.67 FPS.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is another game that produces nearly-unplayable framerates with max settings at 1080p on these 1060-packed laptops. The Alienware sneaks a win over the Strix in this benchmark, although it's by a negligible amount. The Leopard falls far behind with its 3GB GTX 1060, and the Gigabyte P37X rules the field again.

The Division

The performance of the GTX 1060-equipped laptops all fall into the same ballpark in The Division. The Strix is only ahead by 1.2 FPS, and there is no perceivable difference between the 3GB and 6GB models in this particular game benchmark.

Thief

The Thief benchmarks tell a similar tale, with the Stix sitting pretty above the Leopard and Alienware laptops. The Gigabyte P37X still trumps the lot, however, and the Strix comes within striking distance of the GTX 1070-equipped laptop's performance.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ledhead11 22 November 2016 21:08
    Nice review. I also think this might be the best of the bunch in this class(1080p/60hz). As you mentioned a ssd is the only real compromise and that can easily be remedied later. Battery life is fairly impressive for gaming as well. Even more impressive they were able to squeeze g-sync into that price. Bravo!

    Any chance of 1440p/144hz reviews coming? I honestly haven't seen many. There seems to be the extremes of affordable 1080p to overpriced 4k(often w/ underpowered gpu's and questionable PPI).
    Reply
  • Rituj Shrivastav 22 November 2016 21:26
    When will gl702vm release in India?
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 23 November 2016 01:04
    Is it really necessary to have such a wide bezel around the screen yuck
    Reply
  • William Henrickson 23 November 2016 05:42
    Bought the GL702VM for $1299, its been great, 75hz Gsync also.
    Reply
  • gaborbarla 23 November 2016 09:33
    I have an ASUS laptop and I am still very happy with it after 4 years of use. But, having said this, I would expect a laptop's screen to take up more space on the actual laptop. If the laptop could house a 17 or 18" screen then I think it should. This is why I am so attracted to ultrabooks which hardly leave space for a webcam on the screen panel.
    Reply
  • milkod2001 23 November 2016 11:38
    nice thick bezels, looks like classy year 2000 model, very slick design
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 23 November 2016 13:32
    Its not bad (I mean, a 1060 can even 4K a few titles close to 30 fps), but at the same time the price has gone up along with it...

    Cheapest laptop I can find in Poland with a 1070 is around 1900 dollars...
    Reply
  • darcotech 23 November 2016 15:03
    Looking for same model but with GTX 1070 and 4K screen. Still no reviews for this one...
    Reply
  • photonboy 24 November 2016 11:24
    One concern:
    It may be GSYNC, but since there would be no module it works like Freesync. That is perfectly fine if you understand how it all works, however...

    The GSYNC range is not mentioned. Unless it drops down to 24FPS (24FPS to 60FPS asynchronous range) you will not get support below the minimum thus you're back to VSYNC ON/OFF issues.

    Previously GSYNC laptops avoided this with 75Hz panels and had a range of 30Hz to 75Hz which worked fine, so hopefully they just have panels now that support 24Hz to 60Hz which again will prevent dips below the minimum from suddenly causing added STUTTERING or screen-tear depending on how you've set things up.
    Reply
  • William Henrickson 24 November 2016 17:04
    I played Arma3 100 player yesterday and noticed syncing working when it went as low as 16fps, I believe it does frame doubling to compensate.
    Reply