Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 is still overtaking Crysis as the demanding game to beat, even though it’s a little over a year old. The main reason it hasn’t completely replaced Crysis as a benchmark is that it’s not nearly as CPU-bottlenecked…yet. Even our most moderate test settings and a low 1280x720 resolution puts our mighty GeForce GTX 580 against the wall, with minimal gains attributable to CPU overclocking.

Small differences due to CPU frequency nearly vanish at 2560x1600. Further detail increases simply diminish the value of this game as a differentiator of CPU performance.