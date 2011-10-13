Trending

Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

Targeting inexperienced tuners with easy-to-use buttons, several motherboard vendors now provide one-touch overclocking technologies that take away the guesswork. We examine the ease, effectiveness, and safety of methods provided by four major brands.

ASRock Optimized CPU OC

Five overclocking profiles in the Z68 Extreme7 Gen3's firmware aid uninitiated K-series CPU overclockers by allowing them to select a single menu option. Yet, because these are generic profiles, they fail to account for the variability in each individual CPU’s headroom. Some chips can do things that other simply cannot. For example, we were not able to use the “Turbo 4.8 GHz” setting; enabling it made our system unbootable.

Boot recovery technology allows the system to revert to default clocks after a failed start-up, but it isn’t always completely automatic. We had to turn the system on and off manually a few times before the motherboard responded, allowing us to then choose the stable “Turbo 4.6 GHz” option.

One of several motherboards to use 99.8 MHz in place of Intel’s 100 MHz reference base clock, the Z68 Extreme7 Gen3 simply increases the CPU multiplier to 46x. Power-saving features are still enabled, allowing the processor to also clock down to 1.6 GHz at reduced voltage when idle. The maximum voltage we saw under various loads was 1.36 V.

This is an almost-perfect overclock for our CPU, though differences between processors means that it might not be perfect for yours.

Z68 Extreme7 Gen3 firmware 1.3 does not activate our memory’s XMP profile automatically. Although you can achieve this from a separate menu, we wanted to see how well the board’s automatic overclocking worked, and we would have expected that to include an optimal memory data rate.

46 Comments
  • iam2thecrowe 13 October 2011 12:02
    auto overclocking is not a good think IMO, its asking for trouble. How many RMA's do motherboard & CPU companies want when this doesnt work properly?
  • crisan_tiberiu 13 October 2011 13:26
    I have a Asrock z68 Pro 3 MB, and after trying out auto overclocking the system only worked stable until 4,3 Ghz (core i7 2600k). I had to do manual settings to make my CPU stable @ 4,5 Ghz
  • apache_lives 13 October 2011 14:50
    I don't like anything assuming anything.
  • iamtheking123 13 October 2011 17:27
    Automatic overclock blows for 2 reasons.

    1) It either is super conservative and therefore useless for any enthusiast.
    2) It is insanely over-aggressive because it doesn't bother testing stability for more than a few minutes (if at all). So you end up with it thinking a 50% overclock is "stable" when it totally isn't.
  • moomooman 13 October 2011 18:34
    When I tested the Gigabyte utility to overclock the only area I found problems in was the peak core voltage, I soon noticed the CPU idle temps were way too high.

    Turned out that with all other settings as chosen by the utility the peak core could be set to its lowest value in the BIOS and still be perfectly stable. So is it just ramping up the voltage to be on the safe side?
  • 13 October 2011 19:29
    Isn't changing the default BCLK frequency supposed to be dangerous? Why do so many sites seem to promote changing it?
  • chesteracorgi 13 October 2011 19:46
    ASRock's auto OC'ing on the P67 Extreme6 is excellent with my 2500K. I achieved a 4.8 GHz OC, a 4.6, 4.4, 4.2 & 4.0 with the auto settings. The voltage stayed under 1.36 on all of these OC settings.

    I have downclocked my system to base settings on both the CPU and GPU because the wear on the system with OC'ing. None of the games I play, nor any of the other apps need a OC to perform well, so why place additional stress on the components when it is merely for bragging rights?

    When I played with manual OC'ing I found, like this article, that there was only a marginal gain from auto settings. Plus ther is the additional risk of screwing the pooch entirely and bricking the CPU or mobo by overvolting.

    Unless you are a real pro and are not risk adverse, I'd recommend that you stick with auto OC'ing, and for this, ASRock has proven to be the best.

  • jamie_1318 13 October 2011 20:17
    @Chesteracorgi, you don't need to be a pro to OC your CPU. They have guides on Overclocking every CPU around, very easily and effectively.

    I feel that Toms should have done some stability testing on their manual and automatic OCed Processors. They might have and just not posted their results. I am in the camp where I feel that if you can't take the hour or two to figure it all out you probably shouldn't be Overclocking. If we had a larger sample of Proccessors we have no idea how many would turn out badly.

    It looks like a good tool to start off your own OC because it's probably gonna be in the ballpark, but on it's own it leaves much to be desired.
  • hyteck9 13 October 2011 21:11
    Question... Was the same CPU used in all tests? If so, it seems untrue to say that "CPU's" shouldn't have more than 'n' voltage when the Mobo's are presenting different internal loads, right? You stated that manually you can get 4.67 GHz at 1.35 V on board 'x'. If the CPU is consistnat in all tests, 1.35V should ba ample force to get 4.67 on ANY Motherboard with that CPU right?... but you couldn't. My point being different mobo's require more "push" there by making it harder for me to fault autoOC programs for cranking up voltage past "comfy" limits when, for all we know, they are taking into account higher internal loads. There is a variable missing someplace. Like 1.375v is risky on type "A" mobos but type "B" mobos can go to 1.4V. I don't know.. am I making any sense here? It just seems some piece of the puzzle is missing....
  • wingartz 13 October 2011 21:45
    just wondering i7 series 900 apply the same rule?? less than 1.4v safe, more is a certain death??
