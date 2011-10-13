Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

ASRock Optimized CPU OC

Five overclocking profiles in the Z68 Extreme7 Gen3's firmware aid uninitiated K-series CPU overclockers by allowing them to select a single menu option. Yet, because these are generic profiles, they fail to account for the variability in each individual CPU’s headroom. Some chips can do things that other simply cannot. For example, we were not able to use the “Turbo 4.8 GHz” setting; enabling it made our system unbootable.

Boot recovery technology allows the system to revert to default clocks after a failed start-up, but it isn’t always completely automatic. We had to turn the system on and off manually a few times before the motherboard responded, allowing us to then choose the stable “Turbo 4.6 GHz” option.

One of several motherboards to use 99.8 MHz in place of Intel’s 100 MHz reference base clock, the Z68 Extreme7 Gen3 simply increases the CPU multiplier to 46x. Power-saving features are still enabled, allowing the processor to also clock down to 1.6 GHz at reduced voltage when idle. The maximum voltage we saw under various loads was 1.36 V.

This is an almost-perfect overclock for our CPU, though differences between processors means that it might not be perfect for yours.

Z68 Extreme7 Gen3 firmware 1.3 does not activate our memory’s XMP profile automatically. Although you can achieve this from a separate menu, we wanted to see how well the board’s automatic overclocking worked, and we would have expected that to include an optimal memory data rate.