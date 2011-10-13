Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

ASRock Optimized CPU OC
Five overclocking profiles in the Z68 Extreme7 Gen3's firmware aid uninitiated K-series CPU overclockers by allowing them to select a single menu option. Yet, because these are generic profiles, they fail to account for the variability in each individual CPU’s headroom. Some chips can do things that other simply cannot. For example, we were not able to use the “Turbo 4.8 GHz” setting; enabling it made our system unbootable.
Boot recovery technology allows the system to revert to default clocks after a failed start-up, but it isn’t always completely automatic. We had to turn the system on and off manually a few times before the motherboard responded, allowing us to then choose the stable “Turbo 4.6 GHz” option.
One of several motherboards to use 99.8 MHz in place of Intel’s 100 MHz reference base clock, the Z68 Extreme7 Gen3 simply increases the CPU multiplier to 46x. Power-saving features are still enabled, allowing the processor to also clock down to 1.6 GHz at reduced voltage when idle. The maximum voltage we saw under various loads was 1.36 V.
This is an almost-perfect overclock for our CPU, though differences between processors means that it might not be perfect for yours.
Z68 Extreme7 Gen3 firmware 1.3 does not activate our memory’s XMP profile automatically. Although you can achieve this from a separate menu, we wanted to see how well the board’s automatic overclocking worked, and we would have expected that to include an optimal memory data rate.
1) It either is super conservative and therefore useless for any enthusiast.
2) It is insanely over-aggressive because it doesn't bother testing stability for more than a few minutes (if at all). So you end up with it thinking a 50% overclock is "stable" when it totally isn't.
Turned out that with all other settings as chosen by the utility the peak core could be set to its lowest value in the BIOS and still be perfectly stable. So is it just ramping up the voltage to be on the safe side?
I have downclocked my system to base settings on both the CPU and GPU because the wear on the system with OC'ing. None of the games I play, nor any of the other apps need a OC to perform well, so why place additional stress on the components when it is merely for bragging rights?
When I played with manual OC'ing I found, like this article, that there was only a marginal gain from auto settings. Plus ther is the additional risk of screwing the pooch entirely and bricking the CPU or mobo by overvolting.
Unless you are a real pro and are not risk adverse, I'd recommend that you stick with auto OC'ing, and for this, ASRock has proven to be the best.
I feel that Toms should have done some stability testing on their manual and automatic OCed Processors. They might have and just not posted their results. I am in the camp where I feel that if you can't take the hour or two to figure it all out you probably shouldn't be Overclocking. If we had a larger sample of Proccessors we have no idea how many would turn out badly.
It looks like a good tool to start off your own OC because it's probably gonna be in the ballpark, but on it's own it leaves much to be desired.