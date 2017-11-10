Azza Storm 6000 Case Review

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

The Storm 6000 installation kit includes a surprising number of standoffs, which makes sense after one figures out that the underlying chassis started its life as an EATX design and was only “downsized” by offsetting a section of motherboard tray to provide additional space for 3.5” drives behind it. The tray even has two of the extra three standoff holes required for 13” motherboards.

In addition to the fan power and RGB LED connectors, the Storm 6000 has an ATA-style power plug to enable its own RGB controller, along with HD-Audio, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and power switch front panel leads. While the lack of a power LED connector can be attributed to its use of RGB lighting to indicate power-on, its lack of HDD activity LED is a little surprising.

The four RGB fans (top and front panel) are 4-pin PWM, but the rear fan is just a standard black 3-pin part. Our motherboard doesn’t support voltage-based fan control at that header, but the fan is only 1100 RPM at full speed. The RGB fans spin between 1600 and 1800 RPM at full speed.

A 13” board may fit, and a builder could potentially use a rubber spacer instead of the center standoff, but the raised section at the front of the motherboard tray reduces circuit clearance by half. The unsupported front edge of between-sized motherboards is likely to short against it, thus Azza’s ATX-only rating. We called the supported mounting depth 9.6” because that’s where the panel's inward step starts: Some enthusiast-market 10.6” boards might have enough rigidity and clearance not to short against the tray, but we can't make a general recommendation without hands-on fitment of every oversized motherboard made.

While the Storm 6000 is arguably the best-looking white case I’ve tested (and gets even better when synchronized to your other devices using a motherboard’s RGB controller), one caveat is that the side panel glass does not have locator studs. Instead, plastic covers on the side screws protect the glass from the screws, and foam backing on the panel edge protects the panel from the case. The best way to open and close the Storm 6000 is with the case laying on its opposite side: I dropped the side panel several times while shooting photos.

The Storm 6000 is yet another hard-to-compare case, due to its mid-market materials and high-end features that push it into premium case territory. The View 71 TG for example has its extra slot brackets and its eight regular slots, but that’s an all-glass-covered model. The Dark Base Pro 900 also has eight slots, but it’s a true full tower packed with drive racks and noise damping materials behind an anodized brushed-aluminum face. The Corsair Carbide 600C and Roitoro Prism CR1280 are closer in size, yet both have plastic side panels. And the other 8-slot cases we’ve tested are cube-shapped.

Test Configuration

















Drivers & Settings Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52



