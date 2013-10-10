Battlefield 4 Beta Performance: 16 Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Results: Ultra Quality, 2560x1440

If you're lucky enough to be gaming on a QHD display, we're also including results from a 27" panel at 2560x1440.

Ratcheting up to 2560x1440 exacts a more substantial performance hit on all of these cards. It takes a Radeon HD 7970 or GeForce GTX 770 just to keep frame rates above 29 FPS. Even the once-powerful GeForce GTX 670 is pushed down to 26 FPS. And keep in mind that the newer GeForce GTX 760 performs very similarly to that card.

The Radeon HD 7990 and GeForce GTX 690 are finally pushed below 60 FPS at times.

Our frame time variance data shows the GeForce GTX 690 running into trouble, while we'd confidently attribute to its on-board memory. With just 2 GB per GPU, pushing higher resolutions at more demanding detail settings puts the dual-GK104 board at a distinct disadvantage to AMD's 3 GB per processor. Our in-game experience confirmed that something was hurting the Nvidia card.