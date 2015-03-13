BenQ BL3201PT 32-inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Results: Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

We’ve reviewed quite a few TN-based Ultra HD displays lately, and their viewing angle photos always reveal detail loss and color shift. An IPS panel like this is a welcome improvement, and a monitor this big really benefits from the superior viewing angle performance. There is little light falloff to the sides and only a slight shift to blue. From above, there is an observable change in gamma, but the brightness steps are visible. You can also see a little red shift. Overall though, LCD panels don’t get much better.

Large-format displays have a tougher time posting good uniformity results. With that said, our BL3201PT sample only manages a fifth-place finish. It’s still a good showing; we only see slight hotspots in the upper-left and lower-right corners.

Here’s the white field measurement:

The white field measurement is about the same as the black field one. It looks fine to the naked eye, but our C6 meter tells us the center zone is a tiny bit brighter than the rest of the screen. Given the results of the above two tests, we have no problems with any of the displays’ uniformity.

Screen Uniformity: Color

Color uniformity is right in the middle with a 2.32dE average. Once again, our eyes can’t see a problem, though our meter finds the center to be a little closer to D65 than the surrounding zones.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

With the BL3201PT’s attractive price point, we’re confident gamers will take notice. Fortunately, its panel is a tad more responsive than the IGZO-based displays. Two milliseconds isn’t much, but when you game seriously, every bit counts.

Here are the lag results:

The Monoprice CrystalPro 4K may be tough to beat until Ultra HD monitors offer higher refresh rates. The BL3201PT takes second place behind a screen that is pretty impressive. BenQ doesn’t specifically target gamers, but if you want a jumbo IPS display and 3840x2160 resolution, it’s the fastest 32-inch UHD monitor out there right now.