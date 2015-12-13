BenQ SW2700PT 27-inch QHD Pro Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

AHVA and IPS are similar technologies but the former improves off-axis image quality through tighter tolerances between the backlight, TFT and LC layers. The result is far less brightness reduction and gamma shift as you move to the sides. And as you can see from the photo there’s no color shift either. From the top you can still see plenty of detail but brightness has gone down considerably and there is an obvious red tint present.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Many professional monitors offer uniformity compensation which we’ve found to be of little value since it reduces contrast and light output. BenQ has simply provided a quality panel with no light bleed or hotspots in evidence. Our measurements show a slight brightness increase in the lower right corner but we couldn’t see it with our eyes. The top-finishing PA272W has five levels of compensation available but it wins with the feature turned off.

Here’s the white field measurement.

All the screens do well in our white field test except for the PA322UHD. That monitor suffers from a slight center hotspot. The SW2700PT has no visible issues at 100 percent or any other brightness level.

Screen Uniformity: Color

We could see the slightest green shift on the sides of our review sample. It’s not significant and you won’t see it in content unless it contains a lot of bright white areas. In all our real-world use of the monitor it didn’t present a problem.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

We don’t expect gamers to shop the SW2700PT but if you are in need of a professional screen and you like to frag, it’s a decent choice. Obviously there’s no G-Sync, FreeSync or high refresh rate but the AU Optronics panel used here has decent response that’s a tad quicker than most IPS monitors. Motion blur is minimal in our moving object tests and BenQ’s AMA (overdrive) feature is there if you want it.

Here are the lag results.

BenQ makes some impressive gaming monitors so it’s not too surprising to see some of that performance leak over into the professional line. While not as fast as a 144Hz display, a 61ms input lag score is more than quick enough for most of us.