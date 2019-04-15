Memory Overclocking on X470 Pinnacle Ridge: What RAM Speed Do You Need?

Office and Productivity

Adobe Creative Cloud

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Memory speeds above DDR4-3000 perform up over five percent faster than standard DDR4-2133 in Adobe's Creative Cloud test suite. The DDR4-3200 C14 and DDR4-3200 C16 configurations provide a performance increase of 5.03 percent and 5.58 percent, respectively.

Web Browser

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

When it comes to web browsing, DDR4-3200 C14 is the best performer in the MotionMark 1.1 and WebXPRT3 benchmarks. It boosts performance by 3.24 percent and 3.4 percent in comparison to standard DDR4-2133. As for the Kraken JavaScript benchmark, DDR4-3000 C14 is around 1.86 percent faster than DDR4-2133.

Productivity

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Memory speed has a minimal impact on video conferencing, since the difference between the best and worst result is less than two percent. Workloads such as photo editing and spreadsheets receive a performance increase of 3.87 percent and 4.06 percent, respectively with the DDR4-3466 C16 configuration. Lastly, DDR4-3200 C14 and DDR4-2800 C14 perform the best in writing and application start-up scenarios, respectively.

MORE: Best Memory

MORE: DDR DRAM FAQs And Troubleshooting Guide

MORE: All Memory Content