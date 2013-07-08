Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

AutoCAD 2013: 3D Results Overview

Drivers Used

The driver situation isn’t any different for 3D in AutoCAD than it was for 2D. It’s regrettable that Nvidia stopped publishing specially-optimized drivers since the introduction of AutoCAD 2013 and its switch to DirectX.

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 310.90 (Certified) Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 (Not Certified) Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2 (Radeon HD 7990)

AutoCAD 2013: Overall 3D Performance

It’s easy to see that Nvidia's graphics cards have the upper hand once again. Even SLI provides a bit of a benefit, allowing GeForce GTX 690 to inch out the Titan. AMD drops the ball with its Radeon HD 7990, which gets beaten by the Radeon HD 7970 and performs at the same low level as an older Nvidia Quadro 2000. With few exceptions, the results are reminiscent of the usual game benchmarks.