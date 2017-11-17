Biostar X370 GTN Mini-ITX Ryzen Motherboard Review

How We Test

Comparison Products

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac View Site

Biostar X370 GT7 View Site

MSI X370 Krait Gaming View Site

Test System Configuration

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Software OS Windows 10 64-bit Graphics Crimson 16.10.1 WHQL

Benchmark Suite

Benchmark Settings Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing 3D Tests & Settings 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Test Set 1: Skydiver, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 2: Firestrike, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 3: Firestrike Extreme, 2560x1440 Default Preset Application Tests & Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine Game Tests & Settings Ashes of Singularity Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAAHigh Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain1920x1080 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High TesselationVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High TesselationHigh Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, High TesselationVery High Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, Very High Tesselation The Talos Principle Version 2672521920x1080 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF

Because this is our second Mini-ITX review with the Ryzen platforms, we will be running our standard test suite with the Noctua NH-L9x65 SE AM4. Given the small form-factor board, it is only appropriate to give this product a shot to see how well it can handle standard workload usage. Given Noctua’s reputation, we will also run a reduced overclocking suite to see just how well a smaller case can push the Ryzen processor.

Hopefully this will be one of the last reviews where we post data with the Nvidia Surround resolution of 3460x1920, and we will start running more tests behind a 4K monitor. Also, with the lack of four DIMM slots, we will be deviating from the standard load out with two pieces of G.Skill 8GB DDR4-3200 Trident-Z RAM. Also, the Tumbler is our Ryzen test rig and we will be using the 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe, Gigabyte GTX 970 G1 Gaming, and Corsair AX860 power supply.

