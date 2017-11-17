Trending

Biostar X370 GTN Mini-ITX Ryzen Motherboard Review

By

How We Test

Comparison Products

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac

Biostar X370 GT7

MSI X370 Krait Gaming

Test System Configuration

SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Software
OSWindows 10 64-bit
GraphicsCrimson 16.10.1 WHQL

Benchmark Suite

Benchmark Settings
Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
3D Tests & Settings
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Test Set 1: Skydiver, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 2: Firestrike, 1920x1080, Default PresetTest Set 3: Firestrike Extreme, 2560x1440 Default Preset
Application Tests & Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine
Game Tests & Settings
Ashes of SingularityVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAAHigh Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain1920x1080 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High TesselationVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High TesselationHigh Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, High TesselationVery High Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, Very High Tesselation
The Talos PrincipleVersion 2672521920x1080 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF4k ~3460x1920 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF

Because this is our second Mini-ITX review with the Ryzen platforms, we will be running our standard test suite with the Noctua NH-L9x65 SE AM4. Given the small form-factor board, it is only appropriate to give this product a shot to see how well it can handle standard workload usage. Given Noctua’s reputation, we will also run a reduced overclocking suite to see just how well a smaller case can push the Ryzen processor.

Hopefully this will be one of the last reviews where we post data with the Nvidia Surround resolution of 3460x1920, and we will start running more tests behind a 4K monitor. Also, with the lack of four DIMM slots, we will be deviating from the standard load out with two pieces of G.Skill 8GB DDR4-3200 Trident-Z RAM. Also, the Tumbler is our Ryzen test rig and we will be using the 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe, Gigabyte GTX 970 G1 Gaming, and Corsair AX860 power supply.

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • amateramasu 17 November 2017 16:21
    Jacob, I've been planning a build around the Gigabyte AB350N, which board would you recommend? This is going into a Bitfenix Prodigy, so I'm not likely to get a larger mobo.

    Thanks,
    amateramasu
    Reply
  • TheTerk 18 November 2017 02:01
    At <$90 the Biostar X370 GTN should work fine for a smaller budget system (if you don't need WiFi). Given your case choice, just make sure your cooler is within the Biostar specifications and will fit in your case.
    If you can catch the AB350N on sale, it's only about $10 more expensive than the GTN. You get more features with the AB350N and a cleaner product (which is why I rated it higher in my other article). Otherwise, you might want to save the $15-$35 and put it towards another component.
    Reply
  • Onus 18 November 2017 02:56
    Nice review. This, along with the Biostar boards I reviewed last year or the year before have been demonstrating a consistency that Biostar previously lacked. I think they've stepped up to where they finally deserve some serious consideration.
    Reply
  • siman0 18 November 2017 22:35
    Here is my build with this board. Its not bad but im going to be swaping over to the asrock x370 board. It has wifi, also this board for some reason doesnt like to overclock well.

    https://pcpartpicker.com/b/9tQZxr
    Reply
  • Valantar 20 November 2017 11:40
    I've had this board since around June, and I'm very happy with it except for one thing: fan controls. While the option is there, it's exceptionally unintuitive (okay, you set a start value and a value for how quickly rpm increases with temperatures, but there's no way at all to tell what these numbers actually mean, nor how high they go), and communication between BIOS settings and Biostar's Racing GT app seems nonexistent. The app doesn't have an option to start automatically on boot (and won't, even if I set it to do so through the startup folder, probably due to it requiring admin privileges), and before it starts, my CPU fan (well, the fan on the radiator that's directly after the CPU in the loop) runs at full speed. Rather annoying.

    Other than that, the board runs stable, with no real issues. My RAM (2x8GB TridentZ 3200C16, so not B-die) some times refuses to POST at 3200 XMP (tries five times, then the UEFI resets itself automatically), but at 2933 it's rock solid. The SATA connectors don't bother me as I don't have more than two SATA devices and thus I only use the outer headers, and even if the USB 2.0 header is placed oddly, I didn't have any issues routing the cable to it (tucking it next to the RAM helps keep it tidy too). Same goes for front panel audio. All other headers are far better placed on this board than any other AM4 ITX board IMO.


    As for the people here considering other boards: if you need WiFi, go for it, but consider the board layouts before making a decision. Having the 24-pin along the top edge of the board makes it impossible to route the cable properly in many cases, and some boards even have the EPS connector some place between the CPU, rear I/O and PCIe slot. That's definitely not a good placement. Not to mention that this IIRC is the only AM4 ITX board with USB-C.
    Reply
  • paull29724 21 November 2017 16:07
    I've noticed some positive reviews of Biostar lately, and heavily considering getting this board for my mini itx build. For 79.99 on newegg now, tempted just to get it now and build it after I get my case. Anyone can suggest a good case for this build?
    Reply