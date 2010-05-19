Primer: The Principles Of 3D Video And Blu-ray 3D

Shooting 3D Video And Animated Movies
To create the illusion of “being there,” and to give our brains the same vision of a scene that we would see if we were seeing the scene with our own eyes, a camera needs to record the scene that each eye would see separately. 3D cameras have two lenses, spaced several inches apart, aligned in parallel. Some 3D cameras use a single camera, and some use two cameras, each with its own lens in a 3D camera rig.
By recording and later displaying a separate image of the scene for each eye, 3D film and video systems can recreate the scene in a way that closely matches what we would see if our eyes were in the same place that the camera was when it recorded the scene.
The average “interocular distance” (spacing of the eyes) is about 2.5 inches. One important variable for 3D camera systems is the interocular distance. The further the spacing of each camera lens, the greater the 3D effect. Cameras set up with an interocular distance of 2.5 inches are said to be configured to be orthostereoscopic. This setup attempts to accurately replicate human vision.
Another important parameter is the angle of convergence. 3D camera lenses that are aligned in parallel will result in a picture where all objects appear to be in front of the TV screen (or display). Objects at an infinite distance will appear to be on the screen. To create a stronger 3D effect, camera lenses can be angled (converged) slightly inward. With this setup, objects at the distance where the optical axes of both lenses converge will later appear to be on the screen. Closer objects will appear in front of the screen, and farther objects will appear to be behind the screen. Cameras like the Panasonic AG-3DA1 (shown above) feature lenses that allow for the angle of convergence to be adjusted, to align to a distance that the videographer prefers.
Animated Movies
3D animated movies are movies that are created using 3D object modeling software. This genre of movies was pioneered by Pixar with the movie Toy Story. Characters and scenery in the movie are generated as three-dimensional models. Of course, these movies are normally rendered to standard two-dimensional frames.
Modern computer games are created in a very similar fashion, but they are rendered in real-time as you play the game.
A big advantage of 3D animation is that it can also be rendered and viewed in 3D. To create a 3D version of the movie, the movie is rendered in two separate passes (one for each eye). For the second pass, the studio simply moves the virtual camera perspective 2.5 inches to one side, creating the video for the second eye. Though each frame of video can take hours to render (due to complexity), the cost of rendering a second perspective of a movie is small compared to the overall cost of creating the movie. For a good movie, the additional cost of creating a 3D version through a second rendering pass is modest compared to the benefits.
Also polarized solutions are not limited in resolution if they are set-up beyond just the example provided in this article (like they do in the theatre with dual projectors ) and may have an improving single source future with 2K and 4K displays on the horizon. It's a question of preference, but it seems like the full story wasn't explored on that subject.
"Blu-ray 3D video decoding solutions can be expected for ATI Radeon 5000-series graphics in the future."
Didn't Cyberlink already show their BR-3D solution on ATi hardware last year? So what's the issue?
Also why is it limited to "GeForce 300M-series mobile graphics" when often the core is the same a previous generation 200M series (example GTS 350M / 250M )?
And this section "Full-quality 120 Hz frame-sequential 3D video (such as Blu-ray 3D) is only supported through a High Speed
HDMI cable to a HDMI 1.4-compliant TV. " seems to miss the DVI dual-link to monitor option currently being used for 3D on PCs, and also the dual 1.3 input monitors/TVs.
also some info on AVRs and how a 1.3 hdmi AVR might pass on 3d video and still decode bitstream audio, or not - do we need 1.4 hdmi AVRs to decode audio from a 1.4 source? we shouldn't need 1.4 receivers since the audio standards haven't change, but I'm understanding that in fact we do neeed new receivers. :/
This piece is a prelude to tomorrow's coverage, by Don, of Blu-ray 3D on a notebook and a desktop. Perhaps that one will answer any of the questions you were left with here?
As for AMD, Tom and I went back and forth on this piece, and we agreed that it was critical to get AMD's feedback on Blu-ray 3D readiness. The fact of the matter is that it isn't ready to discuss the technology. It's behind.
The mention of dual-link DVI was in the first revision of this piece and removed in a subsequent iteration. I've asked the author for additional clarification there and should have an answer shortly.
It turns out the demo (I think it was at CES?) only used CPU decoding over an ATI graphics card; the Radeon did no software decoding.
The Cyberlink rep tells me that Blu-ray 3D software decoding is extremely CPU-dependant and might even require a quad-core CPU. He said all four threads were being stressed under software decoding, not sure what quad-core CPU they were using though.
Definitely something I'd like to test out in the future...
Additionally, the very best desktop workstations are only just now catching up to standard (uncompressed) HD resolution ingest and edit/render ... since that bandwidth IS shared, between both eyes, this may be a non-issue.
