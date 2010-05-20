Blu-ray 3D On The PC: The Tom's Hardware Review

Blu-ray 3D Arrives On The PC

The PC world can begin to seriously consider the Blu-ray 3D medium. The PC infrastructure has some easy advantages compared to set-top Blu-ray 3D players: flexibility, upgradeability, and an existing 3D ecosystem, thanks to Nvidia's 3D Vision technology. Remember, Nvidia's 3D solution has been available for over a year now, so there's no doubt about whether or not 120 Hz LCDs can display 3D. We have been able to purchase monitors, glasses, emitters, and even Blu-ray drives for some time now.

Now, we're only missing the drivers, playback software, and Blu-ray 3D movies to watch.

Well, Nvidia is on the verge of releasing its R256 graphics drivers, which will support Blu-ray 3D decode acceleration on the GPUs equipped to handle it. CyberLink is on the verge of launching its PowerDVD 10 Ultra Mark II Blu-ray 3D playback software. And the movie industry is on the verge of releasing more Blu-ray 3D titles for us to watch.

It's time to take a hard look at Blu-ray 3D on the PC.