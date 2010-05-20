Blu-ray 3D On The PC: The Tom's Hardware Review

Blu-ray 3D Arrives On The PC
The PC world can begin to seriously consider the Blu-ray 3D medium. The PC infrastructure has some easy advantages compared to set-top Blu-ray 3D players: flexibility, upgradeability, and an existing 3D ecosystem, thanks to Nvidia's 3D Vision technology. Remember, Nvidia's 3D solution has been available for over a year now, so there's no doubt about whether or not 120 Hz LCDs can display 3D. We have been able to purchase monitors, glasses, emitters, and even Blu-ray drives for some time now.
Now, we're only missing the drivers, playback software, and Blu-ray 3D movies to watch.
Well, Nvidia is on the verge of releasing its R256 graphics drivers, which will support Blu-ray 3D decode acceleration on the GPUs equipped to handle it. CyberLink is on the verge of launching its PowerDVD 10 Ultra Mark II Blu-ray 3D playback software. And the movie industry is on the verge of releasing more Blu-ray 3D titles for us to watch.
It's time to take a hard look at Blu-ray 3D on the PC.
So far i have had a Very positive experience with Nvidia's solution!
I do agree, however, that there needs to be more built-in support for software. I'm sure that will find its way into apps such as XBMC and Plex eventually.
This is going to be hardest for consumers to adopt who have sunk a lot of money into existing HDTV's...especially ones who 'claimed' 120hz refresh rates -- but won't work with 3D. My own TV is a low-end Westinghouse 1080p, so down the road I wouldn't mind upgrading...if the material and quality is there!
FYI: I had older shutter glasses on my old PC & CRT display -- with a fast enough refresh rate...no headaches; it's really not an issue (current demos have confirmed this).
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/blu-ray-3d-3d-video-3d-tv,2632.html
I disagree with you there. Tom's article is a great Blu-ray 3D white paper, but it's not a Blu-ray 3D review. We did have to duplicate some of the information briefly so this article could stand on its own, but the focus of either article is quite different.
New tv's, special glasses, limited viewing angles, new media, new monitors, special software to play them, new blue ray players, etc.., etc...
Not to mention the general discomfort associated with having to watch things in 3d, the fact that 3d is NOT suitable for all situations, many people in the general public have an impairment that wont allow them to enjoy 3d, etc.., etc...
Let this fad fade away and quickly!!! Im not reinvesting thousands and thousands of dollars into this new marketing gimmick. Its another way for the entertainment industry to make even more money off us. Now the push it to make all movies 3d and charge a mandatory 15-20 bucks per ticket to see it.
Its just sad there is such a large portion of the population that mindlessly follows anything presented to them and like zombies will pay what they are told without regard to the cost/benefit ratio.