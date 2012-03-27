System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Productivity-oriented benchmarks deliver another mixed bag of results. The ABBYY FineReader and 7-Zip numbers are close, which is interesting because the former is heavily threaded, while the latter is much less so. Nevertheless, Intel's Core i5-2400 holds onto a significant lead in the WinZip and WinRAR compression workloads.

When it comes to graphics applications, the Core i5-2400 manages slight wins in 3ds Max and Adobe Photoshop at stock speeds, while AMD's FX-6100 takes the lead when we overclock it.

This is actually a little surprising, and it may be that the Intel system's single-channel memory handicap is hurting it. Fair's fair, though, and AMD gets an advantage as a result.