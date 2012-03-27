System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Productivity-oriented benchmarks deliver another mixed bag of results. The ABBYY FineReader and 7-Zip numbers are close, which is interesting because the former is heavily threaded, while the latter is much less so. Nevertheless, Intel's Core i5-2400 holds onto a significant lead in the WinZip and WinRAR compression workloads.
When it comes to graphics applications, the Core i5-2400 manages slight wins in 3ds Max and Adobe Photoshop at stock speeds, while AMD's FX-6100 takes the lead when we overclock it.
This is actually a little surprising, and it may be that the Intel system's single-channel memory handicap is hurting it. Fair's fair, though, and AMD gets an advantage as a result.
For the price, the lack of a larger SSD seems like an oversight. I would think anyone really considering this build would have done better to get a larger SSD and a 7950 or 7870. Or perhaps a single large hybrid HD would be a better option.
When you compare their overclocking potentials, they have about the same performance. And then there is the availability of the GTX 680, which is not. So it makes since why the 7970 was chosen.
The 7970 has better compute potential too. But I don't think that is relevant for a gaming box.
My thoughts exactly. This story was probably done before Kepler, but now with the 680 launched, the editor sure must be feeling a bit shortchanged.
Of course, the fact that the 680 has disappeared off the shelves is a different story entirely. In any case, within the next few weeks, we should see significant price cuts on the 7970, potentially making this build relevant once again.
I desperately want a monitor at that resolution.