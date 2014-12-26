System Builder Marathon Q4 2014: Budget Gaming PC

Graphics Card And Hard Drive

Graphics Card: MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 2G

Favorable pricing trends meant this quarter I could outfit Radeon R9 270X for less money then last quarter’s R9 270. However, this speed bump in default GPU clocks comes with the need for an additional 6-pin power lead, which may or may not increase power supply costs.

MSI outfits this card with their Twin Frozr IV cooler, consisting of an aluminum heatsink and heatpipes which are topped by a pair of large 100mm fans tucked into plastic shroud. It’s an effective and quiet solution, solidifying the value of the purchase.

Hard Drive: Western Digital WD Blue WD10EZEX 1TB

Western Digital’s Blue-series 1TB hard drive hits the sweet spot in gigabyte per dollar value, giving us ample storage capacity and performance at a price we can usually squeeze into our budget.

This SATA 6.0Gb/s mechanical drive has 64MB cache, 7200RPM spindle rotation, and comes with a limited two-year warranty.