Call Of Duty: Black Ops II Graphics Performance, Benchmarked

Medium-Detail Benchmark Results
Our medium-quality details add 2x MSAA and ambient occlusion, among other enhancements.
All of the cards we're testing are capable of handling this mid-range combination of settings at 1680x1050 with minimum frame rates in excess of 30 FPS. The Radeon HD 7750 and GeForce GTX 650 don't have much room to work with, though, so a higher resolution might push them over the edge.
At 1920x1080, the Radeon HD 7750 and GeForce GTX 650 do sustain frame rates in excess of 30 FPS. And, in light of the demanding nature of this scene, specifically, we're confident that both cards will deliver a solid experience through the rest of this game, at these image quality settings.
I saw the trailer for this game, and it looks like a DX9 game with decent textures. So, ill pass, just as i did since MW1.
Going from mid to high level it would be in the best interest of the readers to submit the same ammount of antialiasing. It is very hard to know the impact of the graphics themselves when it comes to image quality, if you add both AA and higher textures.
I am quite sure the game will be layable with full HD and no AA, then adding Sweet FX AA far better than with MSAA.
Doesn't make sense otherwise.
