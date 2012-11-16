Call Of Duty: Black Ops II Graphics Performance, Benchmarked

Medium-Detail Benchmark Results

Our medium-quality details add 2x MSAA and ambient occlusion, among other enhancements.

All of the cards we're testing are capable of handling this mid-range combination of settings at 1680x1050 with minimum frame rates in excess of 30 FPS. The Radeon HD 7750 and GeForce GTX 650 don't have much room to work with, though, so a higher resolution might push them over the edge.

At 1920x1080, the Radeon HD 7750 and GeForce GTX 650 do sustain frame rates in excess of 30 FPS. And, in light of the demanding nature of this scene, specifically, we're confident that both cards will deliver a solid experience through the rest of this game, at these image quality settings.