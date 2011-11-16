How To: Properly Plan And Pick Parts For An Air-Cooled PC, Part 2

Case Fans: Recommendations

The Right Fan for the Right Purpose

This page isn't intended to drive your purchasing decision in the way one of our detailed reviews would. We have a very comprehensive case fan round-up in the works right now that should help there. But we have tagged the following fans based on their quality, suitability, and recommendations from Tom's Hardware staff and our forum members. You can browse this table, look at the data, and pick a fan that suits you. Or, simply wait for the upcoming round-up, where we put a wide range of models to the test.

60 mm Fans

Make/Model Technical Data Picture Noiseblocker BlackSilent Fan XR2 Size: 60 x 60 x 25 mmWeight: 60 gSound level: 15 dB(A)Speed: 2200 RPMAirflow: 24 m³/hStart-up voltage: 6 VNominal voltage: 12 VPower Consumption: 0.9 WConnector: Three-PinExpected life: 30 000 Hours Warranty: Three Years

Scythe Mini KazeSize: 60 x 60 x 20 mmWeight: 48 gSound level: 19.99 dB(A)Speed: 2500 RPMAirflow: 20.09 m³/hStart-up voltage: 9 VNominal Voltage: 10.8 - 13.2 VConnector: Two-Pin/Three-PinExpected life: 30 000 hours

80 mm Fans

Make / Model Technical Data Picture Enermax T.B.Silence PWM Fan UCTB8P Size: 82 x 82 x 25 mmColor: Black (frame), Anthracite transparent (fan blades) Sound level: min. 8 dB(A)Speed: 500-2200 RPMAirflow: 19.32-59.65 m³/hAir pressure: 0.517-2.394 mm-H2OVoltage: 12 VPower Consumption: 3 W Connector: Four-Pin PWM/Four-Pin Molex AdapterExpected life: 100 000 hours

Noctua NF-R8Size: 80 x 80 x 25 mmBearing Type: SSO-BearingSpeed: 800/1300/1800 RPMSound level: 7/10/17 dB(A)Air Flow: 26/39/53 m³Blade Geometry: Straight-Blade DesignPower Consumption: 1.44 WOperating Voltage: 4-13 VMTBF: > 150 000 hours

120 mm Fans

Make / Model Technical Data Picture Scythe Slip Stream SY1225SL12L 800 RPM Size: 120 x 120 x 25 mmWeight: ca. 115 gSpeed: 800 RPMAirflow: 67.32 m³/hPower Consumption: 1.2 WSound Level: 10.7 dB(A)Connector: Three-Pin/Four-Pin AdapterBearing: SleeveExpected life: 30 000 hours

Scythe Slip Stream SY1225SL12SH 1900 RPMSize: 120 x 120 x 25 mmWeight: ca. 115gSpeed: 1900 RPMAirflow: max. 186.86 m³/hPower Consumption: 6.36 WSound level: 37.0 dB(A)Connectors: Three-Pin/Four-Pin AdapterBearing: SleeveExpected life: 30 000 hours

Noiseblocker Multiframe S-Series M12Size: 120 x 120 x 25 mmWeight: ca. 155 gMaterial: Plastic, SiliconeSound level: 7-23 dB(A)Speed: 600-1500 RPMAirflow: 40-100 m³/hStartup voltage: 5.5 VPower Consumption: 1.56 W max.Connector: Four-Pin PWMExpected Life: 130 000 HoursWarranty: Six Years

Enermax T.B. Vegas Trio UCTVT12PSize: 120 x 120 x 25 mmMaterial: PlasticColor: Black transparent (frame), transparent (rotor)Material: Metal (fan blade leading edge)Sound level: 14 dB(A) min.Speed: 500-1600 RPMAirflow: 34.7-114.65 m³/hAir Pressure: 0.618-1.912 mm-H2OVoltage: 12 VPower Consumption: 8.4 W Connector: Four-Pin PWMExpected Life: 100 000 HoursLED: 54x (18x Blue, 18x Red, 18x Green)

We tried to pick quiet fans, which include powerful coolers, inexpensive ones, high-end models, plain fans, and colorful models. There should be a fan here for every need and taste.