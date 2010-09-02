ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

Power, Temperature, And Noise
During active idle and maximum CPU/GPU load, the Core i3-530 system uses twice the power of ASRock's Core 100HT-BD. However, when performing realistic tasks like Blu-ray playback, there is only a 20 W difference between the systems.
The aftermarket Cooler Master Hyper TX3 CPU cooler really keeps the desktop system’s temperatures low, while the ASRock Core 100HT-BD’s temperatures are consistently high. Having said that, the Core 100HT-BD system’s load temperatures never reach alarming heights.
The ASRock Core100HT-BD comes into its own when acoustics are a factor. At idle, the noise is practically imperceptible and almost below the range that our measuring equipment can detect at a mere 3” from the back of the unit. At maximum load, the fan speeds up, but the noise is similar to the desktop system at idle. It should be noted that the Core i3-530 system we put together for this comparison is relatively quiet compared to most of the performance-oriented machines we test.
The only limitation is the angle of the IR remote. The angle for remotelly controlling the unit from your living room is a bit narrow for home use and I hope that they will consider to provide an external IR receiver later.
Regarding the price, I was trying to find a cheaper unit with same specs and same look and size, but I was not able to find any. Dell has a PC which is a bit smaller (a bit bigger then wii) however it is not a htpc unit. You can build a sligthly cheaper one. It will be larger, will need a larger power supply, the case will like a traditional pc which you don't want in your living room, and at the end of the day you will end up with something which has cost you more money. In my mind its a very good hardware piece and worth to consider if you want a home media center in you living room.
I'm thinking along the lines of an e3300 and G31 chipset with a 200w or 300w mATX PSU (how I'd love to get my hands on a Silverstone 300w mATX unit from the SG05!).
Without the powersupply, the unit will cost about USD250 here. With a decent 80plus mATX PSU, the cost goes beyond the USD320 mark.
It won't play blu-ray but everything else would run better than, say, an Atom (even the ION variants). It would be twice as tall, almost twice large and a tad deeper, true, but it would have room for a half-height PCIE video card (ahem, HD5570) upgrade.
One bit of constructive feedback for Don: why use a 650W PSU on the comparison unit? Wouldn't a 380w or even 300w PSU be sufficient - not to mention place the power draw closer to the center of the efficiency curve?
I wish they would make the parts available so us DIY'ers can build our own like this.