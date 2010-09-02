ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity

First off, let’s have a look at the PCMark Vantage total system score to get an idea of how the ASRock Core 100HT-BD compares to a desktop Core i3-530 system:

PCMark suggests that the Core 100HT-BD is about 33% slower than a desktop Core i3-530-equipped counterpart. This is not bad for such a tiny PC, and the difference is essentially undetectable when the system is used for HTPC duties like media playback.

The PCMark hard drive benchmark shows that the Core 100HT-BD system sacrifices a lot of performance due to its mobile hard disk. The 500 GB Seagate Momentus 5400 RPM drive is quite quick for a mobile part, but is no match for a desktop-class Western Digital Black 640 GB. Of course, users could upgrade the Core 100HT-BD’s drive to something like the Seagate Momentus XT, which is a hybrid solid-state model that would improve performance considerably.

The benchmark is called Memories, but it doesn’t test the RAM--this benchmark targets image editing and video-encoding tasks. In this respect, the Core 100HT-BD maintains the spread we’ve come to expect compared to its desktop counterpart.

The communications benchmark uses common data encryption, compression, and scanning algorithms to come up with an aggregate score. As you can see, the Core 100HT-BD performs as expected based on the previous benchmarks.

This benchmark checks performance using a combination of word processing, email, and Internet tasks. The difference appears to be notable on paper, but I’m not sure a user would be able to notice a difference in a real-world scenario.