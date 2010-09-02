ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

Benchmark Results: Entertainment
We’re not going to spend a lot of time gaming with the Core 100HT-BD because it has already been established that Intel's HD Graphics offers limited performance for this application. To Intel’s credit, the chipset represents the best graphics hardware it has delivered, and Intel representatives recently assured us that the company is working on fixing driver limitations. We plan to take a closer look at these driver improvements in the near future. Despite this, gaming is not the ASRock Core 100HT-BD’s forte. At best, Intel’s chipset can be used for low-fidelity games, typically massively multiplayer online (MMO) titles such as World of Warcraft, or simple Flash games at lower resolutions. Anyone interested in Intel HD Graphics game performance can check out our analysis here.
The PCMark gaming benchmark is actually a subset of the 3DMark 2009 suite. In this GPU-heavy task, the difference between the Core 100HT-BD and the Core i3-530 system doesn’t seem very notable, probably because the GPUs are identical, with only a 66 MHz difference between them.
When it comes to music playback and transcoding, the Core 100HT-BD suffers the same performance deficit we’ve come to expect compared to the desktop system, although music playback is just as smooth on either platform.
The HD video benchmark test uses two simultaneous threads, one of which transcodes HD video to a media server archive and the other plays back HD video in real-time. While both PCs are capable of performing the task smoothly, the Core i3-530 system does it with more CPU cycles to spare.
The only limitation is the angle of the IR remote. The angle for remotelly controlling the unit from your living room is a bit narrow for home use and I hope that they will consider to provide an external IR receiver later.
Regarding the price, I was trying to find a cheaper unit with same specs and same look and size, but I was not able to find any. Dell has a PC which is a bit smaller (a bit bigger then wii) however it is not a htpc unit. You can build a sligthly cheaper one. It will be larger, will need a larger power supply, the case will like a traditional pc which you don't want in your living room, and at the end of the day you will end up with something which has cost you more money. In my mind its a very good hardware piece and worth to consider if you want a home media center in you living room.
I'm thinking along the lines of an e3300 and G31 chipset with a 200w or 300w mATX PSU (how I'd love to get my hands on a Silverstone 300w mATX unit from the SG05!).
Without the powersupply, the unit will cost about USD250 here. With a decent 80plus mATX PSU, the cost goes beyond the USD320 mark.
It won't play blu-ray but everything else would run better than, say, an Atom (even the ION variants). It would be twice as tall, almost twice large and a tad deeper, true, but it would have room for a half-height PCIE video card (ahem, HD5570) upgrade.
One bit of constructive feedback for Don: why use a 650W PSU on the comparison unit? Wouldn't a 380w or even 300w PSU be sufficient - not to mention place the power draw closer to the center of the efficiency curve?
I wish they would make the parts available so us DIY'ers can build our own like this.