Intel Core i7-3930K And Core i7-3820: Sandy Bridge-E, Cheaper

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft
Perhaps the most processor-bound game in our suite, World of Warcraft has little trouble taking advantage of overclocked Sandy Bridge-based cores at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080. Of course, cranking up anti-aliasing shifts the game’s emphasis back onto graphics.
Again, we’re missing numbers for the -3820 because it simply wasn’t stable through testing. The quad-core part performs well at its stock clocks, though.
FX-8150 benchmark with no AA says "68.8" FPS. I think it's more like "48.8".
If by "noticeable" you mean "perceivable to mere mortals", then no.
If you can in fact notice the difference between 105 vs 110 FPS, then you are a god, and you deserve only the best.
Intel did an awesome job with the SBE line - despite the fact that we're missing some wanted/promised features (native support for USB and PCI-Express 3.0. I'm waiting out for the PCI 3.0 cards before I upgrade my graphics... curious if the Asus P9X79 Pro will hold it's promises.
Thanks Chris for reviewing this processor. I felt like I went out on a limb getting this processor over the Extreme, but the $600 was well worth it.
Glad you're enjoying. You do, actually get PCIe 3.0 support, but no USB 3.0, unfortunately.
Dacatak,
Yup, typo--fixing now!
it is a good thing
Indeed, fixed! At 3.6 V, we'd have dead Sandy. :)