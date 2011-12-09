Intel Core i7-3930K And Core i7-3820: Sandy Bridge-E, Cheaper

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft

Perhaps the most processor-bound game in our suite, World of Warcraft has little trouble taking advantage of overclocked Sandy Bridge-based cores at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080. Of course, cranking up anti-aliasing shifts the game’s emphasis back onto graphics.

Again, we’re missing numbers for the -3820 because it simply wasn’t stable through testing. The quad-core part performs well at its stock clocks, though.