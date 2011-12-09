Intel Core i7-3930K And Core i7-3820: Sandy Bridge-E, Cheaper

Benchmark Results: PCMark 7

Although Futuremark tells us that PCMark 7 is able to utilize at least 16 cores (and, given the outcome of the Computation sub-test, we believe the company), the main battery of tests really only seems to exploit four. As a result, the Core i7-3820, with 2.5 MB of shared L3 cache per core and a 3.8 GHz maximum Turbo Boost frequency, actually lands in first place at its default settings.

We’re not particularly impressed, though; the Core i7-2600K really isn’t very far behind—and on a much more affordable platform. AMD’s chips and the Core i7-920 are the only losers here.

Overclocked, the Core i7-3930K flexes its muscle more visibly. The 4.625 GHz Core i7-3820 trails a ways, but still easily bests all of the processors operating at their factory settings.