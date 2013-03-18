Core i7-4770K: Haswell's Performance, Previewed

Results: More Common Desktop Apps
The Core i7-4770K plants itself right between Intel's four-core Core i7-3770K and six-core -3970X.
More aggressive threading places Haswell ahead of Ivy Bridge in this OCR-based test, but quite a ways behind the flagship CPU representing Sandy Bridge-E.
Like LAME on the previous page, our iTunes benchmark is single-threaded. In this test, however, we're leaving Turbo Boost enabled. Higher IPC throughput pushes Core i7-4770K into a lead. The Sandy Bridge-E-based Core i7-3970X doesn't benefit from its six cores, and slides back to third place. It's only faster than the Core i7-2700K because of a higher single-core Turbo Boost frequency.
Haswell is certainly faster than Ivy and Sandy Bridge, but our Core i7-4770K cannot catch the Core i7-3970X in a benchmark able to utilize all processing resources.
Again, Core i7-3970X proves the viability of an older Sandy Bridge-E configuration in threaded software. The more mainstream processors trail behind.
So all of these results are what most people expected already: minimal increase in CPU performance while the iGPU shows significant increase? I'm not surprised really (and I believe most people have speculated this), since Haswell mostly targets the mobile segment.
In my opinion though, unless LGA1156 i5/i7 users really want to upgrade (native USB 3.0, more SATA 3, etc), they can still hold out with their current CPUs. Although upgrading to Haswell rather than IB does make much more sense if they really want to but there's also the reported USB 3.0 bug and we haven't seen the thermals and overclocking capability on this chip so it might actually be a turn off for some people. And yeah, I don't think many SB or IB users will upgrade to Haswell.
Intel should stop throwing insults to the overclocking crowd. We will pay another 10$ for the fluxless solder.
There is no surprise at Intel excluding TSX from the unlocked K parts. They removed teh VT-d in the Sb/IB too. Just so that people not use teh $300 chip in servers, but have to buy th e$2000 chip.
Power consumptions is a lot dependent on the BIOS optimizations, which are far from final.