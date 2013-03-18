Core i7-4770K: Haswell's Performance, Previewed

Results: More Common Desktop Apps

The Core i7-4770K plants itself right between Intel's four-core Core i7-3770K and six-core -3970X.

More aggressive threading places Haswell ahead of Ivy Bridge in this OCR-based test, but quite a ways behind the flagship CPU representing Sandy Bridge-E.

Like LAME on the previous page, our iTunes benchmark is single-threaded. In this test, however, we're leaving Turbo Boost enabled. Higher IPC throughput pushes Core i7-4770K into a lead. The Sandy Bridge-E-based Core i7-3970X doesn't benefit from its six cores, and slides back to third place. It's only faster than the Core i7-2700K because of a higher single-core Turbo Boost frequency.

Haswell is certainly faster than Ivy and Sandy Bridge, but our Core i7-4770K cannot catch the Core i7-3970X in a benchmark able to utilize all processing resources.

Again, Core i7-3970X proves the viability of an older Sandy Bridge-E configuration in threaded software. The more mainstream processors trail behind.