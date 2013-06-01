The Core i7-4770K Review: Haswell Is Faster; Desktop Enthusiasts Yawn

HD Graphics 4600: BioShock Infinite
AMD gets the advantage again in BioShock Infinite. Only 1280x720 is playable at this title’s Low quality preset, and we see a nice progression down from Trinity to Haswell to Ivy Bridge to Sandy Bridge. Core i7-4770K does a respectable job narrowing the gap, but Intel just isn’t there yet.
A10-5800K dips under 40 FPS a few times, but manages a nice smooth run through BioShock’s built-in benchmark utility. In comparison, the Core i7-4770K flirts with 30 FPS on and off.
The fastest contender, AMD’s A10-5800K, dips under 20 FPS at 1080p. Everything else is slower than that, rendering this setting mostly unplayable.
Trinity and Haswell both deliver fairly even pacing through this test, though A10-5800K turns in notably better numbers.
The A10 doesn’t achieve great frame rates, but AMD manages to maintain consistent frame delivery using its Catalyst 13.6 Beta driver.
