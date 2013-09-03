Intel Core i7-4960X Review: Ivy Bridge-E, Benchmarked

Results: Content Creation

Both of our 3ds Max benchmarks favor Intel’s hexa-core processors, and the Ivy Bridge architecture is enough to earn Core i7-4960X the top spot yet again. Core i7-3970X isn’t far behind though, and it’s not hard to imagine an overclocked Core i7-3930K topping both flagship chips.

There’s a fairly consistent pattern in play. Threaded workloads that would have favored Sandy Bridge-E are just a few percent faster on Ivy Bridge-E. In this case, we’re looking at about a 5% speed-up. All three LGA 2011-based CPUs are quite a bit quicker than the LGA 1150/1155-based models.

Based on Maxon’s Cinema 4D software, our scripted Cinebench test measure single- and multi-core processor performance.

Clearly, the threaded component of this benchmark favors Ivy Bridge-E, as Intel’s Core i7-4960X turns in a score 4% higher than the -3970X. And although Ivy Bridge-E also demonstrates an advantage over Sandy Bridge-E in the single-core metric, Haswell demonstrates the top result when we isolate one thread.