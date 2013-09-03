Intel Core i7-4960X Review: Ivy Bridge-E, Benchmarked

Results: Productivity
Optimizations for threading in ABBYY’s optical character recognition application set all three hexa-core processors apart from the rest of the field. Within that elite group, the Core i7-4960X edges out its predecessor by just two seconds. We’re talking about low single-digit percent differences.
As you might expect, once you subject Ivy Bridge-E to a single-threaded workload, it falls behind Haswell, which boasts greater IPC throughput. Instead, Core i7-4960X is on-par with Core i7-3770K—both based on the Ivy Bridge architecture.
Our Google Chrome compile workload, on the other hand, does exploit whatever compute resources it can, and so the Core i7-4960X edges out its predecessor by a hair. The quad-core -4770K finishes several minutes after IVB-E.
Fritz isn’t really a productivity app (unless you consider playing chess productive), but we’re putting it here anyway. The results from each processor are reflected in kilonodes per second. A node is a position on the chessboard. So, in the case of Core i7-4960X, Fritz evaluates nearly 20,000 thousand nodes per second, or 20 million. If you give the engine enough time to “think”, you’re going to get a pretty competitive computer opponent. Hope you brought your A-game.
EDIT: Minor error:
Shouldn't that be Broadwell?
Lol now time to spend $1000 to save on my power bill.
The 6 cores ivyBridge-e "K" version is the real thing.
and I dont get it , how Tomshardwae fails to say about the SandyBridge-e not having PCIE 3.0 support , while the ivy-E has PCIe 3.0 support . this is a Big factor here.
they did say it. You didn't read the beginning of the review. Of course pci-e 3.0 is a gimmick and not a reason to buy a new 2011 mb and ib-e chip... and it will remain a marketing gimmick untill gpus can actually be bottlenecked by pci-e 2.0 x16... high end gpus barely bottleneck on pci-e 2.0 x8 atm... it will be a little while (another generation or 3) before gpus will NEED pci-e 3.0.
That's pretty much saying it did it unofficially.
Besides, you have to look hard to find something bottlenecked by PCIe2.0x8; even high-end GPUs won't run into bandwidth limitations.