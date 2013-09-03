Intel Core i7-4960X Review: Ivy Bridge-E, Benchmarked

Results: Productivity

Optimizations for threading in ABBYY’s optical character recognition application set all three hexa-core processors apart from the rest of the field. Within that elite group, the Core i7-4960X edges out its predecessor by just two seconds. We’re talking about low single-digit percent differences.

As you might expect, once you subject Ivy Bridge-E to a single-threaded workload, it falls behind Haswell, which boasts greater IPC throughput. Instead, Core i7-4960X is on-par with Core i7-3770K—both based on the Ivy Bridge architecture.

Our Google Chrome compile workload, on the other hand, does exploit whatever compute resources it can, and so the Core i7-4960X edges out its predecessor by a hair. The quad-core -4770K finishes several minutes after IVB-E.

Fritz isn’t really a productivity app (unless you consider playing chess productive), but we’re putting it here anyway. The results from each processor are reflected in kilonodes per second. A node is a position on the chessboard. So, in the case of Core i7-4960X, Fritz evaluates nearly 20,000 thousand nodes per second, or 20 million. If you give the engine enough time to “think”, you’re going to get a pretty competitive computer opponent. Hope you brought your A-game.