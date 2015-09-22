Corsair AX1500i Titanium PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1,500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Our test results show perfect load regulation on all the rails.

Efficiency Chart

The AX1500i offers above 90 percent efficiency for a very large section of its operational range. If you compare the above chart with one corresponding to a Platinum efficiency unit, you will notice the efficiency difference.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Our tests show that ripple is very low on all rails, as you can see from the charts above.

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera, which delivers a 320 x 240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The maximum temperature that our IR camera captured during the full load test was close to 64 C (147 F), which isn't very high, especially for a high-capacity PSU.