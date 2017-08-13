Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

Corsair's box is huge. On its front is a quarter-shot of the PSU with its modular panel shown, along with the +12V rail mode switch. On one of the sides, you'll find a cable description list. Around back, there are efficiency and fan noise curves, a power specifications table, and a diagram showing the PSU's dimensions.

Contents

The protection inside of the box is great thanks to two packing foam pieces surrounding the PSU, which itself is stored in a velvet bag. That's a nice (and luxurious) touch.

Lots of paper material (including a user's manual and warranty guide), along with a case badge, fixing bolts, and zip-ties are bundled with the HX1200. This USB stick is only for reviewers, since it contains information about the PSU.

As you can see in the second photo above, the number of provided cables is huge.

Exterior

The PSU is large, and only the top side of its chassis makes it look different from the competition.

There's a heavy-duty power switch next to the AC receptacle.

On the sides, large decals show the model number. A power specifications label is affixed to the PSU's bottom.

The modular panel includes a staggering 14 sockets. There's a switch for selecting the +12V rail mode on this side as well. Choose carefully before installing the HX1200; that switch won't be easily accessible once everything's in place.

Here are a few more photos of the PSU showing its large dimensions. Some cases might have compatibility issues with 20cm of depth, so do some research before buying a HX1200.

Cabling

The HX units (along with the RMi and RMx) use Corsair's newer “Type 4” cable set, while the HXi models use the "Type 3" cables. Really, the only difference between them is their eight-pin (EPS and PCIe) cables, where the newer version uses extra ripple filtering caps, and on the 24-pin connector where the Type 4 has four more pins. Those are sense wires for tighter load regulation. You can find more information about the Type 4 cables here.



