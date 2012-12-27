Trending

Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 2: Corsair, Fractal, And Gigabyte

Yesterday, we embarked on a quest to find the ultimate quiet gaming case. Today, we’re testing three more enclosures: Corsair’s Obsidian 550D, Fractal Design’s Define R4, and Gigabyte’s Luxo M10. How will they compare in cooling, noise, and overall value?

Building With The Luxo M10

The Luxo M10 has slots for seven cards, yet only includes enough screws to secure four of them. It also lacks replaceable slot covers, using breakout plates exclusively. Anyone who likes to reconfigure their system on a regular basis will need to find the missing pieces elsewhere.

Many low-cost cases still support the ancient AC'97 audio standard, even though everything from budget- to enthusiast-oriented boards include HD Audio as a rule. Gigabyte cleans up the M10’s cable kit by providing only the HD Audio connector, which is something we always like to see.

While our features table lists the Luxo M10’s maximum card length at 17.3”, that’s only because it supports the insertion of cards through the 5.25" drive bays. Remember, this is a reverse layout, upside-down motherboard case, so that total internal space of 17.3” also includes any 5.25” devices. This is an all-important issue when considering a reverse case. For example, our Blu-ray drive and graphics card cannot fit inside the Luxo M10 at the same time.

The M10 has adequate space for a 6.5”-tall CPU cooler, but only after removing the side-panel fans. Doing so leaves the case with an open vent that has little or no cooling advantage, though, and from which noise easily escapes.

Our parts appear to fit, even though the optical drive cannot be inserted all the way. This might not have been a problem had we used a standard-sized ATX motherboard, but we're using a slightly wider board for the purpose of compatibility testing.

Because the Luxo M10 lacks any 2.5” bays, our SSD is loosely attached to one edge of the center 3.5” drive bay. Many SSDs include an adapter tray just for this type of occasion, but ours does not.

Despite the Blu-ray drive hanging almost one quarter of an inch off the front, and the loss of side-panel fans, the finished Luxon M10 build still looks exciting.

