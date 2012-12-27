Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 2: Corsair, Fractal, And Gigabyte

Building With The Define R4
The Define R4 separately packs a medium-sized bag of small SSD screws, a small bag of thumb-screws for optical-drives, a large bag of shoulder screws for 3.5” drives, four power supply screws, nine brass standoffs, and ten motherboard screws. That's right, Fractal Design was thoughtful enough to include a spare!
HD Audio has been the standard for over ten years, so Fractal Design ditches AC'97 from its front-panel audio connector. USB 3.0 plugs directly into a motherboard’s internal header, and Fractal Design does not include an adapter for older boards lacking the new standard.
Had we been using a 3.5” drive in our test configuration, shoulder screws would have prevented us from crushing the drive tray’s vibration-dampening grommets. Fortunately, we don't have to worry about that since our SSD screws directly onto the tray.
Our mildly-oversized motherboard covers most of the Define R4’s front-facing cable management holes, forcing us to seek alternative routes. NO problem, though; we were able to wrap even the thickest cables around the tray’s front edge.
The finished build looks great on anyone’s desk, assuming your desk can support its unique heft, that is.
I'm sorry Gigabyte, but I don't see anyone buying the Luxo M10.
The requirement for a USB 3.0 port on the front of the case is so odd that I almost don't believe I read that correctly. Did I? I've always been a bit dubious of USB on the front of a case for several reasons but I didn't car that much as I don't think they cause problems unless used. However, to ONLY review silent cases with this feature seems like a needless way to eliminate potentially good cases for no good reason. Why not eliminate cases without front panel card readers or audio jacks? Only cases with top mounted PSUs and transverse internal drive bays. While certainly a feature cared about by a lot of people other than me, it seems needlessly outside the scope of the article.