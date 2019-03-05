Corsair SF750 PSU Review: A Tiny Power Factory

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. This regulation improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is this product's Achilles' heel. It is too low because of the small bulk cap in the APFC converter. The power ok signal is accurate, but it is very low as well.

We also notice some notable turn-off overshoot at +12V, which needs to be addressed.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current is low when used with 115V, but this is not the case with 230V input.

10-110% Load Tests

Those tests reveal the SF750’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under tough operating conditions.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.387A 1.973A 1.961A 0.994A 74.402 87.060% 0 <6.0 40.36°C 0.941 12.038V 5.069V 3.361V 5.029V 85.461 46.52°C 115.05V 2 9.839A 2.959A 2.947A 1.195A 149.290 90.769% 0 <6.0 40.67°C 0.965 12.033V 5.067V 3.360V 5.023V 164.473 47.57°C 115.04V 3 15.693A 3.454A 3.424A 1.395A 224.798 91.788% 0 <6.0 41.48°C 0.973 12.031V 5.066V 3.358V 5.017V 244.911 49.44°C 115.04V 4 21.482A 3.948A 3.933A 1.596A 299.577 92.039% 0 <6.0 41.93°C 0.980 12.028V 5.064V 3.356V 5.012V 325.488 50.47°C 115.04V 5 26.935A 4.938A 4.915A 1.799A 374.556 91.783% 1363 13.2 42.23°C 0.985 12.031V 5.064V 3.355V 5.005V 408.090 52.15°C 115.05V 6 32.388A 5.927A 5.901A 2.001A 449.464 91.415% 1516 18.1 42.84°C 0.989 12.031V 5.063V 3.354V 4.999V 491.674 53.78°C 115.04V 7 37.878A 6.917A 6.893A 2.204A 524.787 90.898% 2033 27.5 43.44°C 0.991 12.030V 5.061V 3.352V 4.992V 577.337 54.73°C 115.04V 8 43.375A 7.906A 7.880A 2.407A 600.118 90.240% 2691 35.2 43.70°C 0.992 12.028V 5.060V 3.350V 4.986V 665.024 56.06°C 115.04V 9 49.237A 8.404A 8.362A 2.409A 674.640 89.567% 3210 40.0 44.59°C 0.993 12.026V 5.059V 3.348V 4.983V 753.228 58.12°C 115.04V 10 55.100A 8.901A 8.875A 2.511A 749.785 88.769% 3723 44.3 45.98°C 0.994 12.025V 5.057V 3.346V 4.978V 844.649 60.26°C 115.03V 11 61.359A 8.903A 8.881A 2.513A 825.003 87.888% 3879 44.7 46.74°C 0.995 12.024V 5.056V 3.345V 4.975V 938.701 62.50°C 115.03V CL1 0.141A 16.005A 16.000A 0.000A 136.603 85.739% 1744 21.9 42.00°C 0.965 12.043V 5.067V 3.363V 5.032V 159.324 52.82°C 115.06V CL2 62.514A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 765.140 89.163% 3678 43.8 45.16°C 0.994 12.025V 5.060V 3.346V 5.003V 858.132 60.64°C 115.03V

The semi-passive operation lasts for quite long, given this unit's high power-density. The fan profile is relaxed at up to the 70% load test, but the fan's speed notably increases afterwards.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the SF750's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.195A 0.492A 0.475A 0.198A 19.459 71.556% 0 <6.0 0.865 12.025V 5.069V 3.361V 5.042V 27.194 115.04V 2 2.458A 0.985A 0.983A 0.397A 39.857 81.721% 0 <6.0 0.911 12.026V 5.069V 3.360V 5.039V 48.772 115.05V 3 3.655A 1.479A 1.455A 0.596A 59.355 85.602% 0 <6.0 0.936 12.030V 5.068V 3.360V 5.035V 69.338 115.04V 4 4.918A 1.973A 1.963A 0.795A 79.788 87.741% 0 <6.0 0.949 12.036V 5.068V 3.360V 5.031V 90.936 115.05V

The unit's fan isn't engaged under light loads, even at higher than 35°C ambient temperatures.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the SF750’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

The SF750 has very high efficiency levels under both normal and light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.505 72.350% 0.096 5.045V 0.698 115.05V 2 0.250A 1.261 83.344% 0.186 5.042V 1.513 115.06V 3 0.550A 2.772 84.926% 0.304 5.038V 3.264 115.06V 4 1.000A 5.033 84.674% 0.387 5.033V 5.944 115.06V 5 1.500A 7.540 83.379% 0.432 5.026V 9.043 115.07V 6 2.500A 12.535 83.439% 0.472 5.013V 15.023 115.06V

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient, as you can see in the charts above.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.016V 5.061V 3.353V 5.046V 5.876 0.472 115.0V Standby 0.048 0.007 115.0V

The vampire power is kept low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) to 45°C (116.6°F).

The fan's passive operation lasts for quite long and the fan profile is not aggressive, even under tough operating conditions.

The following results are obtained at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F) ambient temperature.

Under normal temperatures, the fan speed profile is quite relaxed, especially if we take into account this unit's extremely high power density.

