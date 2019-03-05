Corsair SF750 PSU Review: A Tiny Power Factory

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The SF600 Platinum manages to keep its throne, despite its lower power density. Apparently 750 watts is too much for such a small platform and you cannot have both top performance in all areas and such high power output.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The SF750 features a quiet overall operation, but as expected the SF600 Platinum is even quieter.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click to see more results

Again the fight is between the two top-notch Corsair SFX units, with the lower capacity one winning the race.

