Trending

Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)HEC/Compucase
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x MPS HF81 (X Capacitor Bleeder)
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor & relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)1x
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x Hestia H2S060H006 (600V, 6A @ 152°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMW)
Main Switchers2x Infineon IPP65R150CFD (700V, 14.2A @ 100°C, 0.15Ω)
APFC ControllerChampion CM6502S
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901
TopologyPrimary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs6x FETs
5V & 3.3VDC-DC converters: 2x TI CSD87355Q5D (30V, 45A @ 125°C) PWM controller: 2x APW7073
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Teapo (1-3000h @ 105°C, SC) Polymers: APAQ
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelGlobe Fan RL4Z S1352512H (12V, 0.33A, 1550 RPM, Hydro Dynamic Bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x PFR10L60CT SBR (60V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerTinySwitch-III TNY280PN
-12V Circuit
RectifierKIA7912PI

This looks like a new platform from HEC, featuring a specially-designed main transformer connected through bus bars to a daughterboard that holds the +12V FETs. In this way, energy losses are minimized.

Polymer capacitors are mostly used for ripple filtering, and it would have been better if the few sub-par Teapo SC caps were replaced by Chemi-Con KY or KZE ones. The soldering quality is average compared to platforms from CWT or Seasonic.

Again, the cooling fan uses a HDB bearing according to its maker, so Cougar claims that it should last for at least 150,000 hours.

We're pleased to see a proper rectifier IC for the -12V rail instead of a plain diode. This rectifier offers better protection, especially against overloads. We've had the misfortune of destroying too many PSUs by overloading the -12V rail.

The following video shows the GX-F 750’s internals.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • orionfotl 06 March 2018 17:02
    Nice review! The platform's codename is TPK.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 06 March 2018 17:28
    Thanks Orion! Will update the part's table.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 06 March 2018 21:53
    All of Cougar's PSUs are made by HEC/Compucase, an OEM with many years of experience in this field.

    HEC/Compucase, for at least the last decade hasn't been known to produce a single good unit. Cougar would do well to find a better OEM.

    I'd love for HEC to have finally get a good platform though... AND never go back to less.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 07 March 2018 17:10
    Not a FAN of HEC powere supplies , but a great review , Thanks Aris.
    Reply
  • bettsar 08 March 2018 14:53
    Looking at the comparison products, are these numbers for the EVGA 750 G3 or the B3? If the everything is pointing to the G3 (including the cost), that definitely seems like the value leader. If the cost is pointing to the B3, then it could change the story quite a bit.

    However, I also see that the RM750x appears to have dropped in price, which would likely put it at the top of the value chart.
    Reply