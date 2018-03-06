Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) HEC/Compucase Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x MPS HF81 (X Capacitor Bleeder) Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x Hestia H2S060H006 (600V, 6A @ 152°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMW) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPP65R150CFD (700V, 14.2A @ 100°C, 0.15Ω) APFC Controller Champion CM6502S Resonant Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x FETs 5V & 3.3V DC-DC converters: 2x TI CSD87355Q5D (30V, 45A @ 125°C) PWM controller: 2x APW7073 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Teapo (1-3000h @ 105°C, SC) Polymers: APAQ Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Globe Fan RL4Z S1352512H (12V, 0.33A, 1550 RPM, Hydro Dynamic Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x PFR10L60CT SBR (60V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller TinySwitch-III TNY280PN -12V Circuit Rectifier KIA7912PI

This looks like a new platform from HEC, featuring a specially-designed main transformer connected through bus bars to a daughterboard that holds the +12V FETs. In this way, energy losses are minimized.

Polymer capacitors are mostly used for ripple filtering, and it would have been better if the few sub-par Teapo SC caps were replaced by Chemi-Con KY or KZE ones. The soldering quality is average compared to platforms from CWT or Seasonic.

Again, the cooling fan uses a HDB bearing according to its maker, so Cougar claims that it should last for at least 150,000 hours.

We're pleased to see a proper rectifier IC for the -12V rail instead of a plain diode. This rectifier offers better protection, especially against overloads. We've had the misfortune of destroying too many PSUs by overloading the -12V rail.

The following video shows the GX-F 750’s internals.



