Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis
Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|HEC/Compucase
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x MPS HF81 (X Capacitor Bleeder)
|Inrush Protection
|NTC thermistor & relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|1x
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x Hestia H2S060H006 (600V, 6A @ 152°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMW)
|Main Switchers
|2x Infineon IPP65R150CFD (700V, 14.2A @ 100°C, 0.15Ω)
|APFC Controller
|Champion CM6502S
|Resonant Controller
|Champion CM6901
|Topology
|Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|6x FETs
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC converters: 2x TI CSD87355Q5D (30V, 45A @ 125°C) PWM controller: 2x APW7073
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Teapo (1-3000h @ 105°C, SC) Polymers: APAQ
|Supervisor IC
|Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG)
|Fan Model
|Globe Fan RL4Z S1352512H (12V, 0.33A, 1550 RPM, Hydro Dynamic Bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|1x PFR10L60CT SBR (60V, 10A)
|Standby PWM Controller
|TinySwitch-III TNY280PN
|-12V Circuit
|Rectifier
|KIA7912PI
This looks like a new platform from HEC, featuring a specially-designed main transformer connected through bus bars to a daughterboard that holds the +12V FETs. In this way, energy losses are minimized.
Polymer capacitors are mostly used for ripple filtering, and it would have been better if the few sub-par Teapo SC caps were replaced by Chemi-Con KY or KZE ones. The soldering quality is average compared to platforms from CWT or Seasonic.
Again, the cooling fan uses a HDB bearing according to its maker, so Cougar claims that it should last for at least 150,000 hours.
We're pleased to see a proper rectifier IC for the -12V rail instead of a plain diode. This rectifier offers better protection, especially against overloads. We've had the misfortune of destroying too many PSUs by overloading the -12V rail.
The following video shows the GX-F 750’s internals.
HEC/Compucase, for at least the last decade hasn't been known to produce a single good unit. Cougar would do well to find a better OEM.
I'd love for HEC to have finally get a good platform though... AND never go back to less.
However, I also see that the RM750x appears to have dropped in price, which would likely put it at the top of the value chart.