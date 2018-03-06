Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The efficiency sweet spot is between 160W and 440W at +12V, with the minor rails staying below 95W of combined load.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside the PSU generally remain low. One of the hottest areas is close to the +12V heat sinks, where several polymer caps and one electrolytic one (a Teapo SC) reside. The polymer caps can easily handle higher temperatures. But the electrolytic one cannot because it contains liquid electrolyte. If we were in Cougar's position, we would have replaced this single Teapo SC cap with a much more reliable Chemi-Con KY.

Fortunately, airflow across the secondary side's filtering caps is totally unobstructed. The same goes for most of the components on the main PCB.



