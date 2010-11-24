Roundup: Six Sub-$40 Performance CPU Coolers Compared

Rosewill RCX-ZAIO-92

Rosewill sent the only 92 mm cooler in today’s roundup, in hopes that the RCX-ZAIO-92’s low $20 price would allow it to at least take a value win.

Three slim heat pipes are soldered to a super-flat and finely-sanded copper base that’s only slightly rougher than most of its higher-priced competitors. Universal Intel LGA brackets are factory installed. Because LGA 1156 is thinnest of the supported socket types, it gets the least mounting pressure.

Removing the Intel mounting brackets allows AMD users to apply an included clip. Also included are an installation guide and a packet of thermal paste.

The RCX-ZAIO-92 fits Intel motherboards in the same manner as Intel’s retail-boxed coolers. Twisting the push-pins down locks them in place, while twisting them ¼ turn counterclockwise releases them.

The AMD clip fits only from front-to-rear, limiting this cooler to an updraft orientation on most AMD motherboards.